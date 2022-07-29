Ed-a-Mamma marks its offline presence in the Indian Market

Ed-a-Mamma has expanded its business by launching its kidswear collection in the Indian market via shop-in-shops. The brand has stepped into the retail market in major metropolitan cities as well as Tier II cities through Shoppers Stop & Lifestyle stores.

In the western part of India, the company has launched 7 stores in Mumbai – one each in Andheri, Juhu, Ghatkopar, Goregaon, Kurla & two in Malad. The stores are also present in Navi Mumbai, Surat & Pune. In North India, the shop-in-shops have been launched in Delhi, Noida, and Gurugram. In Southern India, Ed-a-Mamma has stores in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai & Mangalore. It also has stores in Kolkata and Indore, respectively.

The brand was launched in October 2020 with about 160 options and now has 1200 options live on its website. The products are available on all the major e-commerce platforms such as Myntra, Flipkart, TataCliq, Nykaa Fashion, Amazon and First Cry. Ed-a-Mamma touched an INR 1 crore top line in the first month of its launch despite being exclusively available only on FirstCry. It has successfully launched a 100% sustainable product with plastic-free buttons and trims and has registered a 300% top-line growth YOY. It has also manufactured and launched green denims and a 100% organic line of clothing with GOTS certification.

Alia Bhatt, Founder, Ed-a-Mamma, said, “Over the past 18 months, Ed-a-Mamma has grown so much and received immense love! Storytelling is at the heart of the brand and Ed-a-Mamma is passionate about nurturing love for the planet in children. Our conscious clothing brand includes garments which have nickel free trims and plastic free buttons. Our fabrics are plant based and degradable. Even the dyes we use are AZO free and safe for the environment & our children. Being one of the leading sustainable brands in the kidswear space, we decided to go with the omni channel approach and launched a specially curated collection for our retail outlets, and cannot wait for our customers to come and experience it.”

Speaking on the launch of rapid expansion of their first retail presence, Iffat Haider Jivan, Business Head, Ed-a-Mamma, said, “We launched Ed-a-Mamma as a D2C brand during the peak of the pandemic, and have received so much love since then. All our collections have sold out. We have worked hard to achieve products that maintain a high standard of quality and are comfortable for kids. Now, with our first foot in the retail segment, we want to give both children and parents an opportunity to touch and feel the product , for them to be able to experience the natural fabrics and comfort of the range. The Ed-a-Mamma team is working towards expanding into other categories as well. We are confident that we will win the same affection from the retail market as we have received from the online world.”