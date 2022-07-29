Wacoal announces its first Phygital fashion show in India

Wacoal is bringing forth its first-ever phygital (physical + digital) lingerie fashion show in India to unveil its Autumn- Winter collection 2022. The show will see women beauties of all sizes and ages walking the ramp, showcasing Wacoal’s latest line of lingerie. This, in turn, is a conscious effort on the brand’s part to make intimate apparel beautiful and sensual inclusively.

With this being Wacoal’s first lingerie fashion show in India, the brand is leaving no stone unturned to transcend geographical boundaries and bring this avant-garde event to its audience across the country. For this, the brand is going to be live on the Facebook and YouTube platforms, thereby making it a phygital show which can be enjoyed not only by its physical audience but also by the virtual audience world-wide from the comfort of their homes.

Pooja Merani, COO of Wacoal talking about the show, said “We’ve had an interesting journey thus far, and we’re excited to be taking a new step ahead with Wacoal’s first-ever Phygital Fashion Show in India. The show will celebrate the beauty of women with expressing our long-standing vow and philosophy of creating lingerie that makes women feel their finest and most distinctive selves at all times. We’ve always aimed to be a diverse and body-inclusive brand and our show will stay true to it. It is planned to be phygital as we are keen to know our customer’s feedback. And of course, keeping in mind what our customers love about this show, we will be curating and conceptualising the next one.”

The event will be hosted on-ground at Mumbai’s Taj Lands End in Bandra on the 5th of August 2022. For the costumes across the country, the show will also be viewed live on the YouTube and Facebook platform of Wacoal. The phygital extravaganza promises all its viewers a variety of unique displays, styles and the latest trends in lingerie fashion.