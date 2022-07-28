Funding Alert: The Nestery raises over Rs 6 crore in the Pre-Series A round led by Inflection Point Ventures

Contextual e-commerce platform, The Nestery has raised over Rs. 6 Cr in a Pre-Series A led by Inflection Point Ventures. The funds raised will be utilized towards expanding the team, technology enhancement, and generating original content.

The Nestery is a children’s and maternity marketplace that helps parents discover what to buy, when and why. The Company has also won a Sequoia Spark Fellowship Grant of $100K. With 400+ brands, the company focuses on the “Play, Learn, Read, and Create” categories for child’s development and to engage them meaningfully. The Nestery has a thriving community of more than 100,000 parents and is addressing a pain point that all parents face – Discovery

Vinay Bansal, Founder, and CEO, of Inflection Point Ventures, says, “The Nestery is a holistic platform which handholds parents especially the first timers to purchase from a complete range of products which are child friendly and much needed for their development. This guidance at the initial stage on what to purchase, when is the right time to introduce the child to a product and why one should be exposed to a particular product provides an edge to anxious parents who are entering uncharted territory. This can also help parents save a lot of money and reduce the clutter of buying more than required. IPV looks forward to helping the company scale its business.



Vaishnavi Rangarajan, Founder & CEO of The Nestery says, “A new parent today is spoilt for choice, but doesn’t know what to choose because parenting is a brand-new life stage with a steep learning curve. So, they rely on hours of research or consulting other parents about what to buy, and when to buy. We want to use our contextual catalog to help parents discover the right products at the right time on their parenting journey. We are so excited to bring IPV on board to lead this round. We are looking forward to collaborating with IPV and scaling this business along with all stakeholders.

Every year, 25 million children are born in India, according to the most recent census. In India, the overall revenue from the childcare market is projected to be about $40 billion. The expansion of the Indian preschool and childcare industry is primarily driven by factors such as increased parental awareness about early childhood education and care, as well as the country’s growing proportion of nuclear families and working mothers. The Nestery is focusing on modern parents which is a $15 billion market.