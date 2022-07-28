Amazon Prime Day 2022: more than 32,000 sellers saw their highest ever sales day, says company

Amazon Prime Day 2022: more than 32,000 sellers saw their highest ever...

Amazon Prime Day 2022 in India came to a successful close this weekend (July 23 and 24) with members across India discovering joy at the two-day celebration with the best deals, savings, new launches, blockbuster entertainment and more. Prime members from 95% of the pin codes in India purchased during this year’s Prime Day more than 32,000 sellers saw their highest ever sales day.

1.5x more customers signed up for Prime membership compared to last year’s Prime Day, with 2 out of 3 new members joining from outside of Top 10 town/cities like Rourkela, Mokokchung, Kullu, Dholpur, Nagapattinam, Tonk, Sehore, Kanchipuram, Raebareli, Ramgarh, Thanjavur, Sawai Madhopur, Yamuna Nagar. India’s Prime Day entertainment line-up on Prime Video was loved by consumers within and outside the country. Prime members from over 3800 Indian cities and towns, and in over 230 countries and territories have watched India’s Prime Day releases on Prime Video.

Commenting on the success of the event, Akshay Sahi, Director, Prime and Delivery Experience, Amazon India said, “Prime Day is a celebration of our Prime members; Small & medium businesses and we are truly humbled by their participation. We had thousands of deals, 500+ new product launches from brand partners and sellers and exciting blockbuster entertainment which our customers loved. The strong growth of new Prime member sign-up especially from smaller towns and cities across India is a strong testament to Amazon Prime’s commitment to provide unmatched value to our members, every day.”

Customers shopped from 50% more seller’s vs last Prime Day, from 11,738 pincodes during the lead up and on Prime Day this year. 70% of the sellers who received an order are from Tier 2-3-4 cities like Kolhapur, Surat, Ghaziabad, Raipur, Coimbatore, Mangalore, Jalandhar and Cuttack. These sellers include artisans, weavers, women entrepreneurs, start-ups and brands, local offline neighbourhood stores. More than 32,000 sellers saw their highest ever sales day. Nearly 18% more sellers’ grossed sales over INR 1 crore and close to 38% more sellers grossed sales of over 1 lakh vs last Prime Day. Local neighbourhood shops that sell on Amazon.in witnessed a sales growth of 4X. Customers enthusiastically chose to buy genuine Indian handlooms and handicrafts as artisans, weavers and artisanal brands from Amazon Karigar witnessed nearly 4.5X sales uplift. Women Entrepreneurs under the Amazon Saheli doubled their sales.

In 2021, Amazon introduced a new leadership principle – Success and Scale Bring Broad Responsibility. Staying true to this principle, the company has taken several steps to build more sustainable operations across the country. This Prime Day, Amazon deployed a large fleet of electric vehicles (EVs) on Indian roads -up 4.5X from last year to deliver tens of thousands of packages to customers covering more than 160,000 KMs.

Highlights from Prime Day 2022:

Shopping

Groceries, Beauty, Apparels, Smartphones, Home & Kitchen, Personal Computing, Electronics and shoes categories were among those that saw the most success in terms of units sold

Top selling consumer electronic brands across laptops, smartwatches, headphones & speakers, computer accessories, tablets and other categories were HP, Lenovo, Asus, Apple, Boat, Noise and Sony.

Members were in favour of upgrading their existing Large appliances and bought front load washing machines, double door and side-by-side refrigerators, inverters, and ACs from top selling brands like Samsung, LG, Whirlpool, Bosch, IFB etc.

Members favourite was also the exchange option for Large Appliance’s which saw ~1.5X adoption to a normal shopping day

Furniture was a customer favourite and we saw members buying furniture every 1.8 second with 1 seating furniture every 5 seconds and 1 bedroom furniture every 10 seconds. Members also bought 1 mattress every 13 seconds. Every second piece of large furniture sold during the event was Quality verified.

The most loved categories in Kitchen were Robotic Vacuum cleaners, water heaters and mixer grinders across brands like Bajaj, Prestige, Havells, Philips, Crompton, Usha and Pigeon.



Members were delighted with great offers on Treadmills, Cycles and Badminton Racquets and the most loved brands in this category were Vector 91, Lifelong, Yonex and Powermax.

Members loved the new launches and offers across Sports Nutrition products (Optimum Nutrition, Big Muscles Nutrition etc.), and Vitamin and Ayurvedic Supplements (FastnUp, Kapiva etc.).

Members stocked up their pantries as they loved the offers on household essentials like diapers, detergents, dry fruits, toothpastes etc., which saw more than 5X growth over a normal shopping day. Members were also interested to know more about the Liquid Detergent Concentrate from Surf Excel which was a Prime Day special launch.

Men’s T-shirts and Polos, Denims, Kurtis, Tops and Dresses for Women, designer-wear, and clothing for kids were some of the most-loved fashion categories. We saw almost 10X growth over a normal shopping day for customer favorite brands like Biba, Allen Solly, Levi’s, AND, Vero Moda, Arrow, Pepe Jeans, Hopscotch, Global Desi and many more.

Beauty and self-care were also a priority for Prime members. Top-selling beauty brands were Himalaya, Biotique, Nivea, Mamaearth, Head & Shoulders, Dove, Fogg, Maybelline, Sugar cosmetics and luxury beauty brands were Bath and Body Works, Forest essentials, Kama Ayurveda, L’Oreal professionnel, The body shop and Nautica.

Top selling brands in smartphones were OnePlus, Redmi, Samsung, iQOO, Apple and Realme.



With the introduction of 5G phones even in the budget segment of under 10K, customer focus was on upgrading from 4G to 5G technology. The share of 5G phones also increased in the price segment of 15K to 20K while the premium segment has already transitioned to the 5G technology

Prime members enjoyed incredible savings on Amazon Devices, with customers buying a Fire TV, Echo or Kindle every 1 second. Fire TV Stick and Echo Dot were among the top 5 best-selling products during Prime Day.

Alexa continued to make homes smarter- almost 3 out of 4 Echo customers got started on their smart-home journey this Prime Day with Alexa smart home bundles.

One in every 10 smartwatch and one in every 6 smartphones sold this Prime Day was Alexa built-in

Customers loved upgrading their TV viewing experience – AmazonBasics Fire TV was among the top-selling smart TVs during Prime Day.

