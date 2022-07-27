United Colors of Benetton appoints Andrea Incontri as new creative director

Benetton, an Italian textiles company founded in 1965, has announced the appointment of Andrea Incontri as Creative Director of the Women’s, Men’s and Children’s collections.

Massimo Renon, chief executive officer of Benetton Group commented on this announcement and said, “We take great pride in the fact that Andrea Incontri is joining the large Benetton ‘family’ because in him we have recognized the will, enthusiasm and research that will enable exceeding the goals that characterized the birth and history of our brand. Benetton is an industrial and creative enterprise that has contributed to increasing sensitivity towards fashion and raising awareness about many of the social issues facing Italy over the last 50 years. Incontri’s arrival will bring new energy to a success story, one of a company and brand that wish to make a generational change and guide Italian industry in these years in which a redefinition of the social role of fashion and clothing appears urgent.”

In August, a new advertising campaign under Incontri’s artistic direction will be launched on all channels to present United Colors of Benetton’s Fall Winter 2022-23. The Summer 2023 collection, the first to be designed by Incontri, will be officially presented in September, on the occasion of Milan Fashion Week.

Andrea Incontri also commented on his appointment and said, “I am very honored to join Benetton. It is a company, a brand, a creative and product philosophy whose story has great meaning both to my personal and professional training and to the history of Italy as a whole, and not just in the fields of industry and fashion. I take great pride in accepting this appointment because it allows me to participate in a project of values that involves not only clothing, but a wide range of cultural issues concerning the variable aspects of modern humanism.”