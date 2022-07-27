The Yellow Dwelling opens its store at South Point Mall, Gurgaon

The Yellow Dwelling, a furnishing and decor boutique brand launches its store in South Point Mall in Gurgaon. This is the brand’s 4th retail store in the country besides them having a strong online presence along with worldwide shipping.

The new store is spread across 800 sq.ft, the décor of the store itself is charming and cheerful and with the display of their latest Cottage core inspired collection that can transport one to the idyllic European countryside from the Victorian era. The store is definitely going to make one fall in love with the brand at the very first glimpse itself.

Founded by a couple Abhinayah and Nandakumar, the journey of The Yellow Dwelling had humble beginnings in early 2017 with a search for world-class home furnishings that are not just unique but tasteful and eco-friendly. The brand specializes in cotton and natural fibre products in trendy designs, fresh, subtle yet cheerful colours, supreme weaves, and finishes – all at reasonable prices to adorn modern homes.

Abhinayah Sundaramoorthy, Co-Founder, The Yellow Dwelling said “Gurgaon is a melting pot of multiple cultural influences; be it from the diverse cultures across the country or those who once lived abroad, and have decided to come back home. This metropolitan city with a confluence of its cultures forms a dynamic market space wherein we have noticed the rising interest in home interiors, decor and the evolution of home aesthetics.”

He further added and said, “We at The Yellow Dwelling saw this as an opportunity for us to set up our fourth store, here in Gurgaon. With the immense support and faith from our franchise partners Urvi and Amit, we’ve made our vision a reality of making The Yellow Dwelling a national brand. Previous to this store’s launch we have catered to our customers from Delhi and Gurgaon through our e-commerce platform. By popular demand from our patrons here, we felt confident in our decision in launching our retail store in Gurgaon.”

The brand offers a wide range of products that includes curtains and sheets, cushions and covers, softest bedding, pillows, throws, rugs to cushions covers, table linens to napkins, handwoven intricate baskets to quirky showpieces, The Yellow Dwelling carefully designs each collection keeping in mind the changing trends and seasons around the world.