IKEA India unveils inspiring room sets at R CITY mall, Ghatkopar, Mumbai

IKEA R CITY unveiled four inspiring room sets at R City Mall, Ghatkopar to give a glimpse of the home furnishing offerings and solutions that IKEA is offering to the many people of Mumbai. IKEA is showcasing various parts of the home such as Living Room, Work from Home, Bedroom, Wardrobe, kids offering and multiple storage solutions. Post unveiling, Alan Buckle, Customer Meeting Point Manager, Mumbai, IKEA interacted with customers and invited them to come and experience the IKEA store located on the third floor on the 28th of July. Ashish Bhandari, Head – Mall Operations, R CITY Mall was also present at the unveil.