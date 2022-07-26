NIVEA India launches #SkincarePeNoBreak campaign featuring Taapsee Pannu

NIVEA India, announces the launch of its new summer skincare innovation, the NIVEA Gel Body Lotion in a refreshing, relatable TVC featuring actor & brand ambassador Taapsee Pannu that focuses on #SkincarePeNoBreak in summers.

Conceptualized by Publicis One Touch, the latest commercial highlights the concerns women face with body lotions during summers leading to sticky & greasy-looking skin. NIVEA India with Taapsee emphasizes that – you don’t need to put a break on your skincare this summer, unveiling the new ‘NIVEA Gel Body Lotion’ which is based on a non-sticky gel formula designed for 24-hour hydrated skin, making it the ideal summer-friendly product.

Speaking about the latest launch, Ajay Simha, Marketing Director, NIVEA India said, “Regarded as India’s No.1 Trusted Skin Care brand, NIVEA India has been championing consumer-centric product innovations for over 110 years. The category of Body Lotions is of key importance for us, and we encourage consumers to use body lotions during all seasons to keep their skin hydrated, healthy-looking, and soft. In summer, most women take a break from skincare because of the soaring heat and the stickiness caused by the increased humidity. This new range is a unique innovation that fuses together the fast absorption capabilities of a gel and moisturization aspects of a lotion, making them a go-to option for women in the sweltering heat of summer.”

“Aloe and Rose Water are both known for their cooling properties, and products containing these ingredients are always recommended for skincare in the summers and monsoons alike. As the mercury rises, the scorching heat can cause severe dehydration to the skin. Thus, regular application of gel-based body lotions is in the best interest of long-term skin health throughout the year.”, said Dr. Jaishree Sharad, leading Celebrity Cosmetic Dermatologist while addressing the importance of using body lotions during summer.

Speaking of the new TVC, Nikhil Kumar, Executive Vice President & Business Head, Publicis One Touch, added, “Keeping our skin hydrated and at the same time avoiding the stickiness caused due to the heat & humidity has always been tricky. However, NIVEA India has introduced a new range that promises all-day hydration with a non-sticky feel. Since we wanted to keep the film refreshing, relatable and fun, the TVC is fresh and conveys the importance of using a body lotion in summer whilst understanding the challenges one may face. Taapsee’s magnetic on-screen presence further enhances the messaging of the TVC and curates a relatable conversation for the women of today.”