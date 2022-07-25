D2C Personal care brand Svish raises 10 crore INR in Pre- Series A Funding Round

SVISH On-The-Go, D2C personal hygiene startup for millennials and Gen Z, has taken it upon themselves to create a benchmark. The brand started this financial year with a power-packed move and secured INR 10 crore funding in pre-series a round led by Wami Capital and participation from existing investor LC Nueva AIF; Brightbridge Advisors was the investment banking partner for the Company on this transaction.

Post achieving a remarkable pre-series A funding feat, the brand is making provisions to expand its product portfolio, raise awareness about HYGIENE below THE BELT products and regimens for men and women, and strengthen customer engagement strategies.

SVISH-On-The-Go is a hygiene-focused startup founded in October 2020. The brainchild of Ishan Grover and Jaideep Mahajan had raised USD 400K in the seed funding round. The brand is at the forefront in making below THE BELT hygiene a lifestyle habit in India. The stylish and dermatologically tested 100% Natural products like SVISH ACRO, the Anti-Chafing Roll-On, SVISH Ballz Wash, a Zero Fragrance foam Wash, and SVISH Intimate Wipes complete a must-have-regime for modern-age men and women.

Ishan Grover & Jaideep Mahajan, Co-founders, SVISH commented on this and said, “We are on a mission to make Hygiene a habit in India. We have realised that products in this category mostly cater to women only. So, we decided to close this need gap and bring 100% natural products for our Men as well. We are grateful to Wami Capital and LC Nueva AIF for backing us and believing in our mission to make personal hygiene a lifestyle habit. We will surely put this recent funding to expand our horizons and strengthen our existing resources and offerings.”

Chetan Mehta, CEO of Wami Capital, said, “Hygiene as a category is very neglected in India, especially men’s hygiene. We see Svish as becoming a market leader in this segment. We believe that SVISH has the power to disrupt the intimate men’s hygiene market. They have shown impressive growth so far. Along with their novel product design and unique packaging, they will appeal to GenZ and millennials, the early adopters of their products. Svish has a great team, with Ishan and Jaideep as leaders. We are excited to back their vision of building a scalable business and a global brand in the hygiene category.”

Wami Capital, a Dubai-based Single-family office of Transworld Group, provides much-needed capital, mentorship, and operational support for emerging startups. On the other hand, LC Nueva AIF an India-domiciled Category II AIF Fund. The Fund’s Investment Committee comprises marquee names like Sohil Chand, Founding Partner & CIO of LC Nueva AIF, Ashish Chand, Founding Partner of LC Nueva AIF, and Sumegh Bhatia, Managing Director of Lighthouse Canton India. The AIF is seeking to invest in 20-30 companies through the life of its 8-year fund at the seed, pre-series A, and Series A stages, with an average investment size of Rs. 5-15 crores in each portfolio company.

Ashish Chand, Founding Partner of LC Nueva AIF said, “It is a testament to SVISH’s amazing growth and unique brand value, that we have decided to top up our investment. SVISH is solving a crucial lifestyle and hygiene issues faced by modern-age men and women, and their market is just beginning to prosper. SVISH has already accumulated a loyal fanbase, and we are confident that it will continue to grow in the coming years.”