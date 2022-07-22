R City Mall is all set to host 3-Day Mega Sale for its patrons

R CITY is hosting a 3-Day Mega Sale with a FLAT 50% off on more than 300 brands such as Marks & Spencer, Superdry, American Eagle, Lifestyle, Shoppers Stop, Aldo, Decathlon, Hidesign amongst many others.

This grand 3-day sale – from the 22nd to 24th of July 2022 – is a part of the ongoing End of Season Sale, which assures to offer irresistible deals and high value prizes to its patrons all under one roof. Customers shopping for Rs. 10,000 and above can win assured prizes and also get an opportunity to win an array of other high-value gratifications such as iPhone, iPad, air conditioner and much more through its “Wish It And Win It” zone.

The mall is also home to 9+ entertainment centres and 250+ global cuisines to choose from, along with plush interiors – evolving into a complete leisure and shopping paradise to spend time with families and friends. Moreover, with top-notch safety and sanitation protocols in place, R CITY intends to provide a safe as well as an extraordinary shopping experience to its visitors.