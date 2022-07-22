Home Big Grid Reliance Brands Limited partners with Maison Valentino

Reliance Brands Limited partners with Maison Valentino

By  
-
SHARE

Reliance Brands Limited (RBL) has inked a long-term distribution  agreement with Valentino to bring to India the most established Italian Maison de Couture.

Through this long-term partnership, RELIANCE BRANDS LIMITED (RBL) will partner with  Valentino to open its first boutique in Delhi, followed by a flagship store in Mumbai. The first  store is due to open in 2022 by the end of the summer, with the flagship store in Mumbai to  follow in the coming months. The stores will stock a complete range across womenswear,  menswear, footwear, and accessories of the brand.

The new long-term distribution deal will allow brand presence through a renewed store concept  geared toward adapting to the changes in the retail market. Experiential design will provide  customers with a global experience and a bespoke client experiential journey.

Darshan Mehta, MD of  Reliance Brands Limited commented on this partnership and said, “Valentino needs no introduction in India. Founded by the legendary Italian fashion designer Valentino Garavani and Giancarlo Giammetti, Valentino has gone through  impactful creative evolution under the current Creative Director Pierpaolo Piccioli and CEO Jacopo Venturini heralding the brand into contemporary luxury while leveraging its  heritage as the most established Italian Maison de Couture. The brand’s infectious romanticism, signature codes and bold use of colour has strong resonance in India. This partnership will help make the brand more accessible to its Indian customers and build a new tribe of Valentino connoisseurs.”

Jacopo Venturini, CEO of Maison Valentino also commented on this and added, “We are pleased to join forces with India’s leader in luxury retail, RELIANCE BRANDS  LIMITED (RBL) and proud to work together to expand our shared vision and voice in this important market, rife with new opportunities. The upcoming store opening  represents a significant step in Valentino’s global strategy, and we are honored to be  part of the country’s growing retail market, allowing the company and the Valentino  Community to grow in a solid way, according to our values and brand culture. As per the  new business model, we are leveraging the strong relationships between the brand, its  sales force and the customers, hinged on our Couture values – obsession for detail,  creativity and client centricity – that together with human capital and teamwork are at  the core of the company culture and the main drivers of its evolution. We look forward  to bringing Valentino’s renowned collections and our one-of-a-kind customer journey  mindset to India.”

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR