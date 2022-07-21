ABFRL collaborates with Adobe to transform Omnichannel customer experiences

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited (ABFRL) announced a partnership with Adobe for a customer experience programme, designed to deliver high-quality digital experiences.

As part of ABFRL’s digital transformation strategy, iconic brands including Louis Philippe, Van Heusen, Allen Solly, Peter England, and Pantaloons will utilise Adobe Experience Cloud (AEC) to power their websites and mobile applications. AEC will allow these brands to deliver unified and personalised content experiences on their individual platforms.

Praveen Shrikhande, Chief Digital and Information Officer, ABFRL commented, “We are happy to partner with Adobe to accelerate our digital transformation initiative. To stay ahead in today’s fast-changing fashion industry of an emerging India, it is important to spot and react with speed to changes in consumer preferences. This partnership is in line with ABFRL’s vision to satisfy consumer needs in the fashion apparel and accessories market. Our digital transformation strategy aims to reimagine customer experiences across both online and offline channels.”

Vyshak Venugopalan, Head – Solution Consulting, Adobe India said, “Today, consumers expect brands to deliver memorable experiences which makes customer experience the new currency of the digital economy, prompting brands to make every engagement targeted and personal. Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited is one of the leading fashion brands in the country, and we’re honoured to work with them to power their omnichannel strategy by leveraging tech like AI and real-time customer data to deliver exceptional experiences online as well as at their brick-and-mortar stores.”

ABFRL is leveraging Adobe Experience Manager as a Cloud Service to manage content needs, create and deliver thousands of assets and optimise personalised experiences for millions of its customers.

Adobe Analytics, implemented by Adobe Consulting Services, is empowering ABFRL to take a data-driven approach and derive real-time insights across channels. This has generated an incremental increase in online clicks, click-through rates, order participation, and revenue participation of individual assets. The Adobe-ABFRL partnership has already started delivering great results for Pantaloons.