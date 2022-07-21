Spectrum Metro leases 3,800 sq ft to American footwear major Skechers

The Skechers brand is located on the ground floor of the mall and is part of Phase 1 of the Spectrum Metro. The lifestyle brand designs, develops and markets a diverse range of lifestyle and performance footwear, apparel and accessories for men, women and children.

Upon the brand association with Skechers, Ajendra Singh, VP, Sales and Marketing team, shared his views, “We are happy to establish a tie-up with Skechers brand for our latest commercial project, Spectrum Metro. It is one of our efforts to bring to our customers an amazing diversity of commercial and retail brands. We want Spectrum Metro to become a platform to access all lifestyle, retail and food brand choices and fulfil the shopping needs of the visitors. We look forward to a fruitful and long-term partnership with the Skechers brand.”

Spectrum Metro is a commercial project launched under the aegis of Spectrum Group, which has modernised office spaces, retail shops, serviced apartments, a food court, multiplex, and a special Entertainment and Kids Zone. It is spread across 15 acres with a 1 km long frontage. Housing some of the top brands in food and retail, Spectrum Metro is all set to become the gateway to access an all-out international lifestyle and commercial experience for a large population.