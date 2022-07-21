Spectrum Metro leases 3,800 sq ft to American footwear major Skechers

Commercial developer Spectrum Group has leased out 3,800 sq ft. to American multinational footwear company Skechers in its upcoming commercial mall project, Spectrum Metro.
The Skechers brand store has been operational in the mall since June this year. Spectrum Metro is located in a prime real estate corridor in Noida, Sector 75 and shares door-to-door metro connectivity with Aqua Line’s Sector 50 metro station.
Upon the brand association with Skechers, Ajendra Singh, VP, Sales and Marketing team, shared his views, “We are happy to establish a tie-up with Skechers brand for our latest commercial project, Spectrum Metro. It is one of our efforts to bring to our customers an amazing diversity of commercial and retail brands. We want Spectrum Metro to become a platform to access all lifestyle, retail and food brand choices and fulfil the shopping needs of the visitors. We look forward to a fruitful and long-term partnership with the Skechers brand.”
Spectrum Metro is a commercial project launched under the aegis of Spectrum Group, which has modernised office spaces, retail shops, serviced apartments, a food court, multiplex, and a special Entertainment and Kids Zone. It is spread across 15 acres with a 1 km long frontage. Housing some of the top brands in food and retail, Spectrum Metro is all set to become the gateway to access an all-out international lifestyle and commercial experience for a large population.