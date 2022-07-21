IKEA will open its third store in Mumbai at R CITY Mall on July 28th 2022

IKEA India (part of the Ingka Group), the Swedish home furnishings retailer will be opening doors to the newest store in Mumbai, located at R CITY, Ghatkopar (W) on July 28 2022. This will be IKEA’s third store in Mumbai which will strengthen IKEA’s commitment to India, making the brand more accessible to many people.

The date reveal announcement was complimented with the unveiling of the distinctive IKEA wordmark installation at the store as part of the brand’s visual identity.

Alan Buckle, Customer Meeting Point Manager, IKEA R CITY said, “IKEA aims to offer home furnishing solutions that match the aspirations and dreams of the many people of Mumbai for a better everyday life. With R CITY Store, we aim to become more accessible and relevant for the many people of Mumbai with products catering to every member of the family. We are excited to welcome our customers to our newest store in Mumbai.”



Spread across 72000 sq. ft. of retail space, IKEA R CITY will offer customers a range of 7000+ well-designed, affordable, sustainable, and functional products. The store houses an IKEA restaurant with 130 seating capacity that will offer a wide range of Indian and Swedish delicacies.

IKEA started its journey in Maharashtra in 2019 with the launch of its e-commerce platforms, followed by the launch of its big format store in Navi Mumbai in 2020 and opening of the first city store in Worli in 2021. Mumbai is one of its priority markets in India where IKEA continues its omnichannel expansion.