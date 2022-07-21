Istituto Marangoni hosted the alumni networking meet at its campus in Mumbai

Marking five years since its inception in Mumbai, Istituto Marangoni, and the illustrious school nestled in the heart of the city hosted an alumni networking meet that witnessed some great participation of students and alumni together. With a unique blend of academic learning and creative practical activities, these have always been ingrained and are at the core of Istituto Marangoni. With prestigious locations around the globe, highly qualified teachers, international ethos, and Italian style, the school has ensured support to the students to make a mark for themselves in the industry.

The evening commenced with an informative and interesting panel discussion on Sustainable Growth Strategies for Luxury SMEs. The panel discussion saw the likes of Tina Tahiliani of Ensemble, Karan Ahuja of Aroka, Surmai Jain of Polite Society, Trishita Khanderia of Nuance Consultancy and was moderated by Mevin Murden, Director of Education, Istituto Marangoni.

Welcoming the alumni and speaking on the occasion, Tarun Pandey, COO said,” At Istituto Marangoni, we strongly believe in providing our students and alumni with the best opportunities, thus inviting and hosting events that will prepare them for the industry as well as bring knowledge of what’s going on in the world today. Hosting events of this nature sheds light on the topics that are currently trending and we at Istituto Marangoni strive to support and practice sustainability and we are glad that we had successful panel with industry leaders for this momentous evening.”

The event also saw the launch of Alumni and Tutor at Istituto Marangoni, Ashay Chaturvedi’s namesake brand – a contemporary menswear fashion label. He showcased a preview of his collection. The evening was also followed by a curated showcase of notable alumni of Istituto Marangoni where one got to witness and view the works of Rahul Mishra, Roma Narsinghani, Two Point Two by Anvita Sharma, Jeetinder Sandhu, Bougainvillea by Sanket Bhansali, Aroka by Shweta Ahuja, RSR by Riti Shah to celebrate their achievements as well as emerging entrepreneurs in the fashion industry today.

Mevin Murden Director of Education Istituto Marangoni Mumbai says “It is always such a pleasure to meet our Global Alumni community, exchange ideas, see what they have been up to, network and reiterate our continuous support. Like family we are linked by one DNA, Marangoni”.

In attendance were some industry leaders from fashion, retail and luxury that gave the students an opportunity to interact and gain insights from them. The evening culminated with wine and hors d’oeuvre where the existing students, alumni and faculty members interacted and networked thus making the Alumni Networking meet a success.