Glocal Junction opens outlet in Malad West, Mumbai

Glocal Junction has launched the new food & entertainment hub in Malad.

The quirky and youthful new-age all-day diner and modern-day gastropub is a part of the restaurant portfolio of Sanjay Vazirani’s Foodlink, one of India’s largest and most popular luxury catering companies. The always buzzing Glocal Junction in Andheri & Worli in Mumbai and Kondapur in Hyderabad offer a booze-grub balancing act done with panache, keeping its epicures happy with popular spirits and a hotchpotch of freewheeling gastropub dishes.

Sanjay Vazirani, CEO, Foodlink thrilled with the new launch of ‘Glocal Junction’, said, “Glocal Junction Malad will be the next big thing for the locals of Mumbai suburbs. For over five years, it has ruled the hearts of both young and the old with its delicious and creative culinary offerings and experiential events. The brand has come a long way since we started its ﬂagship outlet in 2016 in the bustling streets of Andheri.”

Creating the hype is a new and exciting all-day menu, ‘Chai Pe Charcha’, specially curated for office-goers to get them energised through their workday with varieties of tea, other beverages and tiny bites.

This contemporary boozer will serve chakhnas, a slap-up dinner, fancy food, titillating beverages, and high energy music to ensure an always grooving local crowd. Those who love experimenting with various cuisines will go crazy over the excellent multi-course meal, including made-to-order starters. The ‘weekend brunches and drunches’ will offer lavish spreads, peppy music and perky beverages. The venue will also host Sunday Sundowners, tell tales that either get lost in the clouded fog of drunkenness or crease up hysterically over rib-tickling jokes offering some comfort against the Monday Blues.

Glocal Junction transforms into a rollicking gastropub with jam-packed surrounds and dressed-down service that sets the tone for a high energy nightlife with a crafty menu stuffed with big, bold ﬂavours combining global and local favourites. It scores a big hit with its groovy music, a mix of curated live bands, visual DJs, celebrity DJs, percussionists and riotous rock artists. The venue has hosted some of the greatest artists like Indian Ocean, Karsh Kale and Luke Kenny.

The resto-bar’s Valentine’s bash, Halloween, Christmas, New Year parties and food festivals are eagerly awaited by many party-goers. The music ranges from popular Bollywood, Electronic, Indian classical, Indian folk, Rock, Hip-hop, EDM to Retro to fuel Mumbai’s high octane nightlife. Special deals like ‘Ek Ka Punch’ are a steal and inspire loyalty and fondness, especially amongst the younger lot.

With a capacity to accommodate over 200 Glocals, it sports a neutral colour palette, the signature look of Glocal Junction, with a stripped-down, industrial style look including sleek, utilitarian metal furniture. It is characterised by a spacious dining arena, a large island bar, exposed structural elements, reclaimed objects, and metal, brick, and concrete textures that exude a contemporary vibe.