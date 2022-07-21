Amazon Business announces exciting deals and offers for MSMEs ahead of Prime Day in India on July 23 and 24

Ahead of Prime Day 2022 in India, Amazon Business announced exciting deals and offers across categories to help its business customers ‘Discover Joy’ and save more during Amazon’s annual Prime Day event in India on July 23 and 24.

With two days of great deals, new launches, blockbuster entertainment and much more, customers can discover relevant selection, get incremental cashback, discounts and much more on a wide range of products.

From smartphones, laptops, printers, electronics, appliances to home and kitchen products, Amazon Business will offer MSMEs the best deals and savings across categories. It’s time to make the best of this Prime Day and plan for both long and short-term business purchases with greater savings on account of bulk discounts, attractive deals, GST invoice for input tax credit and much more.

Suchit Subhas, Director, Amazon Business commenting on the announcement, said, “At Amazon Business, we have always worked to cater to the distinct business needs of small and medium businesses (SMBs) and help them grow. We believe that Prime Day 2022 is an opportunity for the MSME customers to save big on their business purchases and bring down their purchasing cost. Our sellers have curated some great deals and offers across a wide selection of GST enabled products from top brands across categories to enable the customers save more and increase their profitability”.

This Prime Day, Amazon Business aims to empower MSMEs by offering over 15 Cr GST enabled products across top categories to cater to their distinct business needs. In addition to a wide range of products, Amazon Business also helps MSMEs run their business more efficiently by helping them manage their indirect spends (expenses incurred while running a business) effectively. This has been made possible through competitive pricing and business friendly features like multi-user accounts, approval system for purchases, spend analytics and safe and reliable delivery through Amazon’s trusted and world-class fulfilment network.

In addition to GSTIN, Business customers can now register on Amazon Business using their Business PAN and avail all the benefits offered by Amazon Business. Amazon Business has also launched the ‘Bill to Ship to’ feature where customers can claim GST credit on their billing address for their pan-India business shipments. Additionally, the recently launched Android and iOS optimized Amazon Business app is specifically designed to improve the procurement experience of business customers. Customers can now conveniently access business exclusive features on-the-go directly from mobile.