Pacific D21 Mall is all set to spruce up fun in the month of July with end-of-season sale, and lot of celebrations

Pacific D21 Mall, Dwarka, has announced a special end-of-season sale from 9 July to 7 August 2022 with a full-blown range of activities in weeks to come, much to the delight of its visitors and giving them reasons to pay frequent visits to the mall.

Few offers may continue to be applicable even after the announced deadline. The mall is home to retail stores from every segment, offering all the products and services one needs. The range varies from fashion, lifestyle, electronics, luxury and more. Situated in Dwarka Sector 21, Pacific D21 Mall never misses an opportunity to shower its customers with heavy gifts and make their day.

Pacific D21 Mall is offering a free movie ticket for PVR Cinema on a shopping of 5,000 INR and a branded perfume set on shopping of 10,000 INR. While heavy electronic appliances are offered for shopping of 15,000 to 50,000 INR, a digital watch can be won by customers who shop for more than 20,000. The most precious win might be the one offering a whopping bike from JAVA Motorcycle Company on a fabulous shopping of 20,00,000 INR.

The exotic deals are certainly going to tie the customers to the mall, inviting them for a regular purchase. The deals last till 7 August 2022. Hence, customers must visit the mall before the timeline to earn the benefits of the sale.

Adding to the excitement of the Dwarka population, Pacific D21 Mall has also planned a Street Food Festival designed on the lines of one of the most popular street food market hubs of Delhi, Chandni Chowk, from the 15th to 17th of July and the 22nd to the 24th of July. The street delicacies of the food festival will rekindle fond memories of ‘Chandni Chowk ka Swaad’. The Street-food festival will have mouth-watering and finger-licking street snacks, which are irresistible temptations for every food lover. A live band will also be present to croon songs and enchant the audience with their electric performance.

In the last week of July, Pacific D21 Mall is all set to organise a ‘Teej Mahotsav’. Beauty brand Looks will offer Free Mehndi and Free Blow Dry services to married and unmarried women to celebrate the festivities of Teej. A live band performance will also be on the cards, along with many fun activities to cheer up women and families.

Abhishek Bansal, Executive Director, Pacific Group commented on this and added, “We witness a massive footfall every day, especially the crowd of Dwarka that is keen enough to explore everything in the vicinity. To thank our customers for their valuable alliance, we’ve organised this sale. We wish to extend our gratitude to them by offering small gifts as a token of their faith in us. The exciting activities planned for them will definitely uplift their moods and spirits.”