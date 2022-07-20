Pescafresh forays into Pune market; announces plans to enter in Bangalore and NCR market

Pescafresh now expands its footprint in Pune. With the foray into the new market, the brand aims to unlock the business opportunity in the seafood and meats category.

The brand, which is currently present in Mumbai, will also be entering Bangalore and NCR this fiscal year.

Pescafresh has started its operations and home deliveries all across the city. To enable a seamless experience for its Pune customers, the brand has built the best in-class cold-chain infrastructure in its dark stores in Koregaon Park, Magarpatta, Kondhwa, Wakad and Baner.

Additionally, Pescalive – the world’s first live and virtual seafood and meats market – will also be available to the Pune customers. With Pescalive, customers will be able to buy what they see every morning at 9:30am.

Sangram Sawant, Founder, Pescafresh commented on this and added,“We are excited to introduce our products in Pune. As demand for quality and preservative-free seafood and meats at an affordable price is growing, Pescafresh aims to serve the customers looking for convenience. Our endeavour is to offer 100% fresh products to our customers right at their doorstep. Our brand is synonymous with a trust-worthy and hassle-free shopping experience.”

The brand has a wide range of products for Pune, starting from our Pescablue Seafood to No Antibiotics Ever (NAE) Chicken and NAE free range eggs, which Pescafresh is credited with bringing to India. The Tender Red Mutton comes from ethically sourced and naturally raised goats, cuts including Tender Red Mutton curry cut, Tender Red Mutton kheema, Mutton chops and others.

The seafood is sourced daily from 30+ harbours across India and brought fresh to the Pescafresh unit every morning. The seafood is 100% fresh, all natural and totally preservatives free.

The SASH22 spreads, curated by in-house chefs, are easy to use, natural and contain 100% Pescafresh seafood and meat. The uniquely flavoured spreads include – Prawns Cocktail Spreads, Citrus Salmon Spread, Chicken Thecha Spread and more. All the meat and seafood served is 100% fresh, never frozen.

Founded in 2004, Pescafresh functions on the farm-to-fork business model. The brand owns the entire back-end supply chain, including stringent cold chain control, procurement, processing and storage, so that the products’ quality and freshness is maintained right from the initial stages to the time it reaches the customers. Pescafresh is introducing an additional 100 products across the raw and RTE -RTC product line.