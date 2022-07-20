Salt Attire expands retail presence with two new stores in Mumbai

Salt Attire – a one-stop shop that provides a premium wardrobe solution for women has recently announced the launch of its new experience stores in Phoenix Palladium and Infiniti Mall, Malad to offer quality clothing to modern-day women based in Mumbai.

The new store boasts a variety of high-quality multi-functional designs that are crisp, fashion-forward and work-appropriate.

Salt Attire professes to understand the Indian body type and make clothes to attain that perfect fit. Known to provide customizations and personalisation, the tech-driven brand offers tailored fits that help customers tailor the items to their exact body measurements. With its experience stores and professional stylists, working women can get hands-on help and guidance to attain the perfect fit.

Dipti Tolani – Founder of Salt Attire delighted with the launch of the store, said, “Considering over 25% of our Online Customer base is in Mumbai, so an offline experience store in Mumbai was the obvious choice. Over the years, at SALT Attire, we have designed and fabricated products for the Indian customer and specific to certain cities as well. Specifically for Mumbai, right from the fabrics appropriate to Mumbai weather to the fast-paced life of a woman in Mumbai, ensuring extreme comfort and functionality both, we have nailed the styles for a woman in Mumbai.The city has always been a dream destination for us.”

“Given our price points, which are relatively in the premium range compared to the other fast fashion, digital consumer or e-commerce websites, the offline, in-store experience is a better offering for customers who want to touch-feel the fabric and try on the garments first”, she added.

Expanding its omnichannel retail model effectively, Salt Attire has proved to be a one-stop-shop that provides high-quality wardrobe solutions for all women. The affordable luxury and smart casual brand gives a blend of sophistication and style. Salt Attire conceptualized stores for 9 AM to 9 PM clothing needs, where any piece of clothing could be worn to both workplace and post-work events. Apart from ready-to-pick garments, SALT Attire offers bespoke clothing, tailored to customer measurements, based on an on-demand manufacturing model at no additional cost.

The design philosophy of Salt Attire is based on clean cuts, functional, simple and sophisticated clothing. Furthermore, the brand emphasizes minimalist and effortless garments in premium fabrics and classic detailing. The cuts cater specifically to the South Asian silhouettes. Therefore, the collections available in store keep the above design language in mind. In addition, Salt Attire features its Core collection consisting of classic silhouettes, which is present throughout the year. It boasts smart and elegant workwear such as power suit sets, formal tops and dresses. The store keeps introducing new collections every month keeping the colours, fabric and silhouettes in place.

Beyond providing business attire, Salt Attire has served the varied demands of working women since 2017. The working-woman-first brand is one of the few retail stores that allows customers to customize apparel, offers free styling advice and alterations, and never skimps on fabric quality. Salt Attire has announced the launch of its new experience stores in Phoenix Palladium and Infinite Mall, Malad to offer custom fit clothing to modern day women based out of Mumbai.