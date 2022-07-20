V-Mart opens its largest fashion store in Kolkata

V-Mart has expanded its footprint in the ‘City of Joy’- Kolkata with the opening of its largest fashion Store in India. The store is spread across a 35,000 sq.ft carpet area, the new flagship store boasts to be the largest fashion destination for its patrons in Kolkata.

V-Mart’s largest store is located in Metropolitan Building at 7, Esplanade Jawahar Lal Nehru Road. Continuing with the retail expansion spree, with this new launch, the company’s retail store- count now stands at the 400 mark.

V-Mart has set an ambitious target to provide a new-age shopping experience to customers at its exclusive store. The store features its largest assortments including fashion- men women and kids, home, FMCG (Kirana), lifestyle, and luggage amongst others. In addition, an exclusive Saree section has been introduced to keep customers hooked. The newly launched store is a one-stop shop for fashion-conscious city residents looking to wear quality apparel with an affordable price tag starting at Rs99 only.

Vineet Jain, COO, V-Mart Retail Limited speaking at the launch, said, ” The Indian retail industry, especially in the organized segment, has emerged as one of the most dynamic and fast-paced sectors with double-digit annual growth. This growth is driven by the rising demand for quality products at affordable prices. To meet the growing demand our expansion of stores is a logical progression.”

“Today, we have achieved a milestone by launching our largest fashion store in Kolkata city. I am absolutely positive that with this latest launch we will be successful in catering to the distinctive needs of a large demographic of the city. Furthermore, I am sure that our rapidly growing retail footprint will prove bedrock to redefine the value- fashion in the country in the coming months,” added Jain.

V-Mart’s largest Store in India has some unique features. The Kolkata outlet’s interiors have been designed keeping modern esthetics in mind. The store is designed in a way that allows easy navigation for shoppers. Moreover, the chic ambiance, lighting, and fixtures of the store vouch enhance the new-age shopping experience of the customers.

The company has come out with special lucrative offers to let the shoppers experience its large assortments by almost spending zero. As the inaugural offer, the company is offering free shopping worth Rs.2000 on purchase of Rs. 2000 (T&C apply).