Furniture Startup PritiHome to launch its offline stores in several cities

Jodhpur based PritiHome offers interior collections for homes recently announced its plans for launch of offline stores. The company already has a remarkable reach through its online platform. Aiming to target the potential customers who prefer purchasing from offline stores, the furniture company is expanding its offline presence in major cities across the country.

The company has become a household name in the home furnishing segment by offering products of innovative designs, high quality, and great value which have redefined the category itself.

The company is all set to open its first store in Jodhpur in the coming month. For the purpose a 10,000 sq. feet area is acquired. Another store to be launched in Pune by October. The company has already started the store’s construction in an influential main market of the city. Other cities to be covered are Bangalore and Hyderabad. The expansion will have an investment of over 3+ Cr. And will be initiating new employment opportunities to approx 100+ employees.

Hritesh Lohiya, Co-Founder and CEO of PritiHome speaking on offline expansion, said, “We provide the most stylish and chic furniture that suits all budgets made with contemporary designs, expressed by clean lines and embellished with a modern touch. Our commitment to high standards of quality enabled us to stay focused on our progressive path. Our vision enabled us to deliver perfection with each order and helped us to learn and improve ourselves with each product we delivered.”

He further added, “We are a customer-oriented company, and we have emerged as a leading furniture offline store in the online market. Understanding the needs of customers and engaging visitors, we are enhancing our footprints across the country. We have developed e-commerce strategies and moduled ourselves according to industrial and consumer needs, ensuring a stronger foothold in the market.”

After expanding into these 4 cities, PritiHome will bring over its franchise model, where in people will welcome to come over and help the company in expanding furthermore.