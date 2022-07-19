Situated in sector 102 Gurugram, Oyster Arcade is a high street market which fulfills the shopping cum entertainment demands of the large community residing nearby.

Oyster Arcade, an upcoming ‘Shop cum Office (SCO)’ project is becoming the new allure on the Dwarka Expressway. Situated in sector 102 Gurugram, Oyster Arcade is a high street market which fulfills the shopping cum entertainment demands of the large community residing nearby.

The project is a commercial development by Adani M2K Projects LLP and is spread across a total area of 2.5 acres. The project has 51 independent SCO’s with provisions for basement + Ground + 4 floors construction on each SCO plot.The project is planned with spacious central passages for pedestrians (easily accessible 60 m and 24 m wide roads) and ample parking space opportunities. These SCO’s will be an ideal opportunity for Food, entertainment, grocery and different services outlets. The project is built with all essential amenities and is close to all the necessities.

“Oyster Arcade represents a chance at creating something new. A unique take on something wide spread, or a brand new idea that’s the first of its kind. There are no limits on what can be achieved with an opportunity like this, so discover how you can make the most of it,” says Dr. Vishesh Rawat, VP & Head: Sales, Marketing& Leasing, M2K Group.

Oyster Arcade: An Opportunity for Every Vision Opportunity Shop-cum-office plots

An ideal investment opportunity for shops, offices, restaurants and many more

Easily accessible location

Location & Catchment

Sector 102 Gurugram on Dwarka Expressway is a hotbed of new developments, meaning opportunities aplenty. Backed by trusted developers with a wealth of expertise, investors can simply focus on developing their businesses. With world-class facilities and infrastructure, the area is indeed a hot spot for every business to get off on the right footing.

01 minute walk from residential projects

02 minutes’ drive from Dwarka Expressway

15 minutes’ drive from HUDA City Center

20 minutes’ drive from IGI Airport

A Vibrant Community

Over 6,000 families are set to call this neighborhood their home in coming months. Dwarka Expressway is the perfect location to cater to a discerning and diverse group of consumers. The area will be home to social butterflies, who crave connectivity between Delhi and Gurugram. This makes Oyster Arcade the perfect location to cater to the needs of premium clientele that don’t compromise on their lifestyle.

Each aspect is designed for excellence and every facility is enacted with an eye for reliability and quality.

Highlights

Each aspect is designed for excellence and every facility is enacted with an eye for reliability and quality.

Spacious central passage for pedestrians

Easily accessible from 60m & 24m wide roads

Ample parking space

Opportunities to build B + G + 4 floors (as per DTCP guidelines)

Beautifully landscaped plaza, ideal for flea market, activities and events etc.

Power backup for common areas

CCTV coverage for common areas

A Destination for Everyone

Shoppers: With limitless possibilities, Oyster Arcade will be offering a one-of-a-kind shopping experience to the patrons.

Foodies: Instead of the same old offerings and chains, Oyster Arcade will excite nearby residents with something truly delectable; something they’ve never seen before. A conveyor belt sushi bar, a purely vegan café, Ethiopian cuisine for the first time in Gurugram – a world of sensory delights is yours to create.

Socializers: Having a wealth of places to congregate with friends and family can be a major factor in shoppers’ lives. The property will give an opportunity by providing space/units for game arcade, a cat café or a comic book store.

Creators: When it’s time to get down to business, we need the right atmosphere and ambience to focus, collaborate, and ideate freely. The infrastructure is offering a space to create a studio space for artists, a co-working space for professionals to come together, or simply find the perfect location for your business’ headquarters.

The Group

M2K: With significant presence in diverse industries, the M2K group is a leading Indian business organization. The group has invested in emergent sectors such as real estate, infrastructure, biologicals, multiplexes, and technologies, achieving significant success. The National Capital Region has already felt the benefits of M2Ks presence with incredible housing projects and multiplexes. As M2K continues to build on its list of achievements, it is set to continue raising the bar with distinction. Some of the key projects developed by M2K include Victoria Gardens in Delhi and multiple residential and commercial projects in Delhi NCR. M2K Corporate Park in Sector 51, Gurugram and M2K Rohini & M2K Pitampura are some of the most exciting commercial developments completedby the company.

Adani Realty: Adani Realty is one of the newest arms of Adani Group, one of India’s leading infrastructure and development conglomerates. Adani Realty is bringing the finest designaesthetics, philosophies, and state-of-the-art construction technology to developments in cities across India.

Current projects under development by Adani Realty include exciting residential, commercial, and social club projects across Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Pune and Gurugram, such as Shantigram, a 600 acre township project in development in Ahmedabad that is the largest of its kind in Gujarat; Monte South, a 12 acre tower development in Mumbai, where the Khatau Mills once stood; and Samsara Vilasa, a lush neighborhood development that brings greenery and luxury to Gurugram.

Commercial projects in development for Adani include the highly connected Inspire Hub in Mumbai, Miracle Mile in the very heart of Gurugram and the Inspire Business Park in up-and-coming Shantigram.