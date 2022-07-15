Infiniti Mall celebrates its anniversary with its customers by offering them delightful experiences and rewards

Infiniti Mall, a division of K Raheja Realty Group witnessed an evening filled with joy, music, and rewards as it celebrated its anniversary. Infiniti Mall eulogized its glorious journey with employees and customers, who have played a significant part in making this journey so successful.

As part of the anniversary, the customer-first mall had organized special performances and gift rewards to celebrate the day. Aabhaas – a band popularized among the audience released covers of iconic songs with their personal twist played at Infiniti Mall Malad. Offering the customers a soulful musical experience for the evening, Infiniti Mall Andheri also hosted a band performance. The celebration was followed by a cake-cutting ceremony at both the malls in Andheri and Malad.

Rewarding their customers on this memorable occasion, Infiniti Mall also announced that all loyal members (loyalty memberships offered by Infiniti Mall) will earn 3x points on every purchase between 1st – 3rd July 2022.

Nitin Bir, Vice President, Infiniti Mall, commenting on this joyous occasion, shares “We are pleased to have reached this significant milestone. We have served millions of customers at both Infiniti Malls, Andheri, and Malad since our doors opened. We’d like to take this opportunity to thank all of our stakeholders – employees, customers, retailers, and the community – for their contributions to our success.”