Enrich expands offline presence; launches beauty destination at Palladium, Phoenix Mall

Enrich launched their latest concept at the Phoenix Palladium Mall at Lower Parel in South Mumbai.

The store features a sleek look and visual design that focuses on the classic look and feel to deepen the investment in client centric experiences, beauty services, and beauty category layout to help customers experience & buy the best in class beauty brands.

Vivek Bali, CEO of Enrich commenting on the launch, says, “Our focus continues to be on anticipating the beauty needs and desires of our diverse clients across India. As we look at ways to continue to be more accessible through our unique one stop brick & mortar store for beauty services and beauty retail and to top it with our omni experience, it continues to be a huge opportunity for us to deepen emotional connections with our customers through our experiential store environment, our best-in-class services in hair care, skincare, makeup and fragrances and incredible engagements with our Beauty team who we are able to provide best services & products, advise and inspire clients on their beauty journey at Enrich.

As part of Enrich’s strategy the store mix will seamlessly feature beauty categories like Haircare, Skincare, Fragrances, and Makeup more prominently at the front of the store, an elaborate section for hair & skin beauty services, our best-in-class beauty services, and incredible engagements with our Beauty Advisors, beauty therapists that we are able to best service and inspire clients on their beauty journey with self-discovery experience that Enrich is loved for with an easy checkout section.

The Enrich retail concept presents its clients with the most unique Brand assortment, store design, and beauty services which allow clients to shop a myriad of brands and encourage them to try, test, and experience everything from Lipsticks to Skincare, Haircare to Fragrances, bath & body to men’s grooming. Sleek, colorful & easy to navigate fixtures at the front of the store that enables you to discover a new product or brand favorite with ease.

Vivek Bali further said that “Everything we do at Enrich is in keeping with our client’s evolving needs in mind,” These locations are meant to complement our existing fleet of stores and give clients a more personalized and customized experience.”