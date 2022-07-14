Pacific Mall, Tagore Garden organized ‘Craft Bound’ art workshop to inspire artists

Pacific Mall Tagore Gardens in a laudable effort to stir up the artistic sensibility and talents of people organised an exclusive one-day art workshop called ‘Craft Bound’ on the 12th of July.

In the event, as many as 250 creative beings participated in the workshop and displayed in what is seamlessly known as ‘Creative Catharsis’ or the representation of complex and sempiternal human emotions through the form of art.

The event took place in association with Kiran Nadar Museum of Art in the evening from 4 pm to 7 pm. The Art Educators of KNMA graciously graced the event and conducted a hands-on session with the participants.

The event was aimed to promote interactions between artists from all walks of life and become a channel of creatively satisfying exchanges and repartee among them.

Clay Modelling was enjoyed by the artists, giving a distinct flavour of the artistic ideation to the program.

Abhishek Bansal, Executive Director, Pacific Group, said, The workshop saw the manifestation and creation of some of the most magical pieces of art and clay models, created by wonderfully talented kids and adults. The creative attendees enjoyed the workshop which saw diverse age groups from young children to elderly people exhibit their amazing artistic capabilities. The colour schemes, the effervescent ideas, and sublime projections were superb. I thank the organising team and attendees who made this workshop event a stupendous success.