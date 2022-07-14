Gaur City Mall, Greater Noida(West) celebrating its third anniversary by offering discounts, fiesta to shoppers

On the momentous occasion of its third anniversary, Gaur City Mall, Greater Noida (West) has commenced a three-week (12th July to 01st August 2022) celebrations at the mall. The entire mall has been decked up in the celebratory mood and is welcoming the visitors with lots of fun-filled activities and theme-based events. For shoppers it means discounts, lots of fun and fiesta.

Keeping with the spirit of the celebrations three categories of thrills have been planned—Shopping Thrill, Weekend Thrill and Mega Thrill under which a mega draw will be held and the participants will get a chance to win many exciting gifts. Awards and certificates will also be given to retailers and the brands for outstanding performance.

The high point of the third anniversary ceremony was a Balloon Shower, which was followed by the cake cutting ceremony. The visitors loved the experience and were extremely thrilled.

Sarthak Gaur, Director, Gaurs Group with a lot of excitement commented on this, “Gaur City Mall has been instrumental in raising the lifestyle and aspirational quotient of Greater Noida (W). In the last three years the locality has witnessed a total transformation leading to a steady rise in footfall. It is a big occasion for all of us and we are all set to welcome visitors to become a part of the celebrations, have fun and get special anniversary discount on every purchase.”

Located at Gaur Chowk, Greater Noida (W) , the Gaur City Mall is spread over 8,61,000 square feet of retail area and is the second mall constructed by the group. It is the first retail-cum-commercial complex in the region.

Gaur City Mall is a part of a 237-acre township and has a huge catchment area of almost 5-6 lakh residents. It has stores by leading fashion and retail brands besides featuring a variety of dining, entertainment and leisure options. The mall is spread over 6 floors, has 100 plus brand stores with around 35 food outlets, both fast food and restaurant by leading food chains, and a 9 screen PVR. Because of its stunning design and impressive layout the mall has become a talk of the town and draws visitors from far and wide.