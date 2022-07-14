Khadim expands offline presence, opens first flagship Airport store in Kolkata International Airport

Khadim India Ltd launches its First Flagship Airport store in the domestic departure terminal at Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport, Kolkata to mark its foray into travel retail.

The store is a very special part of the company’s strategic growth plan of retail expansion as the brand has witnessed substantial demand for its products across the markets in India.

Over the years the airport retailing market has evolved significantly due to the increase in passenger traffic. People are also spending more time before boarding their flight due to early check-in times in the airport. The brand store will capitalise on the opportunity of a high volume of assured customer base travelling round the clock. The company’s focus efforts will be to provide travellers with an enhanced footwear shopping experience.

Rittick Roy Burman, Director, Khadim India Ltd speaking at the launch of the store, said, “We as a brand have been overwhelmed with the response from our esteemed customers across the country. The flagship airport store marks our entry into the airport retailing market which is evolving at a great pace. It is an important step for us to further raise brand awareness and engage with traveller consumers.”

With this, the home grown brand strengthen its retail presence by opening 206 Company Owned Stores across India.

Namrata A Chotrani, CEO, Khadim India Ltd commenting on the launch, said, “Our first airport flagship store is in line with our strategic expansion plan to engage in the popular global concept of airport retailing. With the increase of travellers from all walks of life, the transit retail segment has taken a new dimension altogether. We understand the importance of being part of this growing retail segment as it provides a potential platform to boost our company’s growth and strengthen our retail presence. This is an incredible feather in our cap.”

The transit store is conveniently located near Departure Gate 21, First Floor at Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport (Domestic Terminal), Kolkata. The store will offer to blend special brand experiences to create a fascinating, customer centric shopping destination for all footwear needs of a traveller. It will house an array of premium footwear range from brands of British Walkers, Lazard, Sharon, Cleo, PRO and other sub brands. Alongside, the store will also have an assortment of trendy accessories like bags, wallets and belts.