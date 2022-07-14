Snapdeal’s delivered volumes grew 88% in FY 22

Snapdeal today announced that its delivered volumes in FY 22 grew 88% over FY 21. The e-commerce company targets value-seeking, mid-income, price-conscious buyers in India and demand in popular categories like fashion and home were major drivers of growth in FY 22.

In fashion, the kids category saw the largest growth, with over 516% increase in sales volumes in FY 22. There was a 250%+ increase in sales volumes in girls and boy’s apparel, while infant wear clocked a 221% increase in volumes. According to Snapdeal’s analysis of data (January – May 2022) when compared to same period last year, sales of ethnic apparel for kids jumped by 236% on account of festivals like Eid, Baisakhi, Pongal and Guddi Padwa, while occasion clothing for kids on account of holidays, birthdays, and other special occasions increased by 130% in the same period.

Men and women clothing grew by 131 % and 65% YoY in FY 22. Footwear was a leading choice across both men and women categories, which grew by 102% and 90% respectively.

The impact of corporate India alternating between “Work from Home” and “Work from Office” has clearly shown in the fashion choices made by buyers. In 2021, “Zoom fashion” emerged as a distinct trend as users stocked up on mostly waist-up clothing, such as t-shirts, shirts, and tops, to accommodate their extended work-from-home needs. As offices re-opened tentatively during the year, demand increased for smart casual clothing such as chino pants, elasticized jeans, collared t-shirts, linen tops, long dresses, A-line skirts and other relaxed fits. Athleisure also became part of office fashion as the boundaries between office & home, work and socialising started to blur.

With homes now serving as offices, gyms, and classrooms, home improvement products like multi-purpose storage units, LED lamps, laptop stands, seat cushions, large size mirrors, non-skid bathroom mats, washable mats for kitchen shelves, self-adhesive plastic hooks and more such items became highly popular (up 100% + in FY22). The demand for home improvement tools such as home tool kits with drill and screwdriver sets, painting machine sets, wiring solutions, and closet organisers increased by 130% in FY 22. Additionally, consumers also purchased practical items like solar-powered lights and step ladders.

The impact of longer hours spent at home also reflected in strong growth for kitchen category (75 – 166%) with tea & coffee serveware, kitchen storage, house & kitchen linen being popular choices, Quilts & blankets were up 400% due to expanded selection and strong consumer demand.

Himanshu Chakrawarti, President, Snapdeal Limited speaking on the growth and shopping trends on Snapdeal,said “With our customers constantly top of mind, we have spent the past year growing sharper at all levels of the business and bringing to our customers a rich and relevant assortment that offers great value, high-quality choices. We are excited to continue to build on our success and expertise in serving India’s largely untapped online value lifestyle segment.”

While the growth in the fashion and home categories was expected, the growth in sales of gardening tools & supplies (up 100%) showed users investing in the pursuit of their passions. A 177% growth in

pets-related merchandise showed “pet parents” taking greater interest in the health and growth /development of their pets and are willing to spend money on needs of their furry friends such as specialised pet food items, health supplements like liver tonics and a variety of training toys.