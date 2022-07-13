Home Retail Raymond Limited appoints Atul Singh as Executive Vice Chairman

    Raymond Limited, a textile, apparel, retail and real estate conglomerate today announced the appointment of Atul Singh to lead the Group, signalling a significant step towards  creating a future ready organisation.

    As Raymond is gearing to mark its centenary year in 2025 the  company is on a transformation journey by strengthening its leadership by bringing in diverse  experience on board.

    The Nomination and Remuneration Committee of Raymond Limited has recommended his  appointment as Executive Vice Chairman to the Board of Raymond Limited subject to and post  securing necessary regulatory clearances.

    Atul comes with diversified experience of over 35 years leading multi-billion dollar businesses across  several geographies globally. Atul worked at Coca-Cola for about two decades at several senior  leadership positions and concluded his journey there as Chairman, Asia Pacific and spearheaded businesses across 25 countries.

    Prior to joining Coca-Cola, Atul worked at Colgate-Palmolive for 10 years where he held several  leadership positions globally. His last stint at Colgate-Palmolive was Country Manager, Nigeria.

    Gautam Hari Singhania, Chairman and Managing Director,  Raymond Limited commenting on the appointment, said; “I have always believed in the philosophy of demarcating ownership and  management that brings in the global expertise and good governance. Raymond is at an inflection point and has embarked upon the journey to be a future ready organisation to achieve  profitable growth and value unlocking. As we are headed to complete 100 years of our existence,  a strong leadership for the organisation will propel us to scale up our businesses both in domestic  and global markets. With his impeccable track record, I am confident that Atul will lend his  expertise for Raymond to sustain and grow in each of the businesses we operate.”

    Expressing his delight to join Raymond, Atul said “Raymond is one of the most reputed home-grown  brands from India and has an enormous potential for growth. It is very exciting to be part of the  transformation journey and lead the organisation to its centenary year. I look forward to  contribute and chart out a growth path for the organisation and shareholder value creation.”

     

