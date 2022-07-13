Raymond Limited appoints Atul Singh as Executive Vice Chairman

Raymond Limited, a textile, apparel, retail and real estate conglomerate today announced the appointment of Atul Singh to lead the Group, signalling a significant step towards creating a future ready organisation.

As Raymond is gearing to mark its centenary year in 2025 the company is on a transformation journey by strengthening its leadership by bringing in diverse experience on board.

The Nomination and Remuneration Committee of Raymond Limited has recommended his appointment as Executive Vice Chairman to the Board of Raymond Limited subject to and post securing necessary regulatory clearances.

Atul comes with diversified experience of over 35 years leading multi-billion dollar businesses across several geographies globally. Atul worked at Coca-Cola for about two decades at several senior leadership positions and concluded his journey there as Chairman, Asia Pacific and spearheaded businesses across 25 countries.

Prior to joining Coca-Cola, Atul worked at Colgate-Palmolive for 10 years where he held several leadership positions globally. His last stint at Colgate-Palmolive was Country Manager, Nigeria.

Gautam Hari Singhania, Chairman and Managing Director, Raymond Limited commenting on the appointment, said; “I have always believed in the philosophy of demarcating ownership and management that brings in the global expertise and good governance. Raymond is at an inflection point and has embarked upon the journey to be a future ready organisation to achieve profitable growth and value unlocking. As we are headed to complete 100 years of our existence, a strong leadership for the organisation will propel us to scale up our businesses both in domestic and global markets. With his impeccable track record, I am confident that Atul will lend his expertise for Raymond to sustain and grow in each of the businesses we operate.”

Expressing his delight to join Raymond, Atul said “Raymond is one of the most reputed home-grown brands from India and has an enormous potential for growth. It is very exciting to be part of the transformation journey and lead the organisation to its centenary year. I look forward to contribute and chart out a growth path for the organisation and shareholder value creation.”