PINKWALK: Walk Into Grandeur

With a bold and innovative mix of retail, entertainment, and leisure facilities, PINKWALK, the upcoming project from Mangalam Group & SSB Group will redefine Jaipur’s lifestyle shopping experience.

Jaipur is about to get all jazzed up to welcome the arrival of PINKWALK. The upcoming project from Mangalam Group & SSB Group, is poised to be Jaipur’s hottest commercial destination, flaunting everything under one roof. The place is a concoction of shopping areas, restaurants, offices, multiplex, studio apartments and much more. Situated at a prime location of Jagatpura, Manglam PINKWALK is a meticulously designed project of the city. The project is spread over a wide area of 11,00,000 sq ft.

The commercial complex is equipped with top-of-the-line amenities that are ideal for people of all ages. All the units in the property are Under Construction. The project offers property options such as Studio Apartment, Commercial Showroom which are unparalleled and value for money. The well-planned site has 1 tower, and each of them have their own plus points.

Rajasthan’s largest lifestyle property, PINKWALK is next home to coveted international beauty brands, absolutely must-have clothing labels, a selection of restaurants serving delicious food and much more. In addition to being the city’s favourite destination to catch up with friends and a place to relax for the family, it’s going to be a dream destination for every shopaholic.

Pinkwalk is designed to redefine Jaipur’s lifestyle shopping experience. Pinkwalk is a business space with embedded grandeur at every level to attract shoppers with high household income.

Location

Manglam Group has conceptualized an iconic development in Jagatpura which is destined to change the shopping landscape in Jaipur. Jagatpura, the southwest corner of Jaipur with modern infrastructure in terms of planning, amenities and connectivity housing and aspiring population is the new throbbing hub of commercial and residential developments. Jagatpura is an address with a customer base seeking leisure, shopping, high end office spaces and entertainment.

“Jaipur, the capital city of Rajasthan, makes it rich and prosper in every field through tourism, jewellery, education and other industries. Jaipur has created importance on the world map. In terms of retail culture Jaipur consumers have equal purchasing power as metro cities of India,” says NK Gupta, Chairman, Mangalam Group.

The neighbourhood around PINKWALK has the highest retail potential in Jaipur due to their consolidated residential structure and relatively high per capita income. A high-density residential neighbourhood, surrounding institutions and seamless connectivity from every corner of the city make Jagatpura the most preferred address for retail and lifestyle business.

USP

Largest mall of Rajasthan

11 Lakh sq.ft area for Retail, F&B, Entertainment and corporate offices and extra luxury studio’s

Project have perfect retail mix of Hypermarket, supermarket, MBO’s, EBO’s, Food court, six screen cinema, with huge game zone

It’s located at Jaipur’s most coming posh housing & institutional area of Jagatpura

Mall is centrally air conditioned with 100% power backup with huge atrium, mall have –elevators and —-escalators

2 level basement parking

Glance at the Features

Mall Exterior: Imposing Entrance with magnificent façade and contemporary design

Vertical Circulation: 16 lifts (including 8 service lifts) and 10 escalators for floor connectivity

Interiors: Vitrified tiles/granite flooring; Glass railing with stainless steel handrail; Designer false ceiling in lobby areas; Glass front for each shop; Large atrium with well design ceiling and lighting

Parking: Two levels of basement dedicated for parking and open car parking on ground floor

Lighting: Façade lighting; Site lighting and well-designed internal lighting; energy efficient lamps; effect lighting in atrium

Security: 24 hours security with latest security systems and devices

HVAC System: Air conditioning in the mall (shopping area only)

Retail Infrastructure

“Designed to cater both local and global brands, the mall will house international and national brands spread up to around90% area of the mall with three major areas for International Anchor/multiband premises, huge hypermarket area, six screen cinema, Food court and gaming zone. The lower ground floor will be created as a regional or flea market,” says Ajay Gupta, Director, Manglam Group.

“PINKWALK is the mall where brands are meant to thrive. It is going to be a platform for brands to discover, get discovered, invest, and participate in the new generation of retail and PINKWALK. Many international /national brands are visiting the site and they are on verge of finalization. We will soon be disclosing the brands signed in PINKWALK,” he added further.

Customer Insights: A Perfect Retail Mix

Quality: Customers have expressed a preference for good quality food and beverage outlets with ample spaces, outdoor seating, fresh air and greenery, which is ranked third most important reason for choosing a mall.

Dining: 75% of shoppers combine leisure with dining

Loyalty: 40% of frequent mall shoppers go at least twice a month to competing destinations

Leisure: 50% of shoppers combine with leisure

Grocery: +70% of shoppers shop grocery during the mall visit, with 42% purchasing a full trophy of goods

Travel Time: Customers are willing to travel long distances for a special experience; 80% of people are willing to travel over 30 minutes and 25% over 50 minutes for a good cinema experience.

Meeting with Friends: 42% of customers visit shopping malls to meet friends

PINKBAZAAR

The PINKBAZAAR at PINKWALK is a chaupar styled traditionally themed market space designed to bring alive traditional shopping experience in its most efficient way. A curated blend of traditional and modern lifestyle will make it a new go-to place for shoppers who prefer traditional ways and value shopping.

Pinkwalk will also house a gaming and entertainment zone. From premium games and 3D simulators, to bowling lanes, bars and 6 screens multiplex (1000+ seats), the mall will cater to the needs of both young and old.

“PINKWALK Civil construction of lower ground is in process and the project will be delivered on time,” concludes Ajay Gupta.