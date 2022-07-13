D2C brand CloudTailor forays into offline market; opens its new Exclusive Brand Outlet in Bangalore

D2C fashion startup CouldTailor is on the expansion mode, the brand has successfully launched its first Exclusive Brand Outlet in Hyderabad earlier this year along with setting up its manufacturing facilities across Delhi, Patna, Pune, Hyderabad and Bangalore.

The new Exclusive Brand Outlet (EBO) at HSR Layout Bangalore for residents looking for stylish, personalised and hassle free fashion & tailoring services, all in one place. These EBOs will redefine the regular uncomfortable tailor shop visits by providing a comfortable and hassle free experience and giving it a new energy.

Launched with a purpose of serving customers who prefer tailoring experience and services in person, CloudTailor’s newly designed EBO is a 200 sq ft store with a cozy, natural space and a mix of contemporary & minimalist design styles. It has a clean and organic mood board with arches, bright lights, clean spaces, and neutral undertone, to not overpower the outfits/fabrics in the store. For an uninterrupted experience, a community style table is placed at the centre of the store where in-house stylists and fashion consultants welcome customers to discuss styles, current trends, fabric, cuts, measurements and pick on the perfect design for a made-to-measure order or they can deliberate the same on the CloudTailor app as well at the store. Furthermore, the store is equipped with a sewing machine for basic alterations along with fabric swatches of their fabric marketplace partners, accessories and embellishments for customers to choose from.

Susmitha Lakkakula, Founder – CloudTailor on launching the all new EBO in Bangalore, “I am ecstatic to share this news with everyone. We received stupendous response on our first Hyderabad EBO and we’re hoping the same with every new expansion that we have in the pipeline. Our EBO ideas are very simple, we want to offer tailoring experiences like never before. The gap between consumer expectations and available solutions is what helped us conceive this idea. We are operating on a phygital model and physical experience centres are an important part of our omnichannel strategy. EBOs will play a very crucial role by allowing customers who are digitally naive to get comfortable with our model, experience hassle free service and sustain stickiness.”