Tata Consumer Products expands snacking portfolio, unveils Tata Soulfull Masala Oats+

Tata Consumer Products, the consumer products company uniting the principal food and beverage interests of the Tata Group under one umbrella, has expanded its snacking portfolio with the launch of Tata Soulfull Masala Oats+.

Made with the goodness of wholegrain oats, traditional Indian millets such as navane and jowar, desi masalas and real vegetables, Tata Soulfull Masala Oats+ is a crunchy, non-sticky product in taste profiles well suited to the Indian palate. The new offering is in line with TCP’s focus to innovate and add on to Tata Soulfull’s existing portfolio that includes cereals, wholesome snacks, muesli and plant-based protein drinks.

Tata Soulfull is on a journey to make traditional Indian millets relevant to the modern consumers in accessible formats. The brand is looking to expand its snacking footprint with Masala Oats+ with a ‘better-for-you’ offering having 25% Millets which make the Oats non-sticky and crunchy. Tata Soulfull Masala Oats+ is available in four delicious variants catering to taste preferences of consumers across markets – Mast Masala, Desi Veggie and Tomato Twist in North, East & West markets; and Mast Masala, Desi Veggie and Peppy Curry for the Southern markets. The Tata Soulfull Masala Oats+ is priced at Rs. 15 for a 38 g pack and Rs. 209 for a 500 g pack respectively.

Prashant Parameswaran, MD & CEO, Tata Consumer Soulfull, speaking about the new launch said, “We are excited to launch the new Tata Soulfull Masala Oats+ range, which will be an interesting addition to our existing snacking portfolio. In line with Tata Soulfull’ s mission, we are determined to revive Indian Millets in more unique and convenient formats and are confident that our new Masala Oats+ with its crunchy texture and four desi flavours would be the go-to choice for consumers looking for great taste in healthy formats. Health and wellness will continue to remain a key consumer trend and Tata Soulfull is well positioned to cater to this demand with its ‘Taste first, health forward’ approach.”

The new Tata Soulfull Masala Oats+ is available in general trade stores across 5 cities – Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Patna. Other than the brand website, the product will also be available on leading E-commerce channels and modern trade outlets pan India.