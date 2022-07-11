Superkicks opens its largest store at Vasant Vihar, Delhi

Superkicks opened its largest multi-brand sneaker boutique in Vasant Vihar, South Delhi. The store is one of India’s largest multi-brand sneaker boutiques”, an official statement highlighted.

The store is strategically located in the nostalgic nook lovingly known as Priya Market, the new Superkicks store roughly sprawls 2400 sq. ft in carpet area making it every sneakerhead’s dream destination.

Designed by Delhi-based Joint Studio, the store is an architectural marvel, with one of the major design inspirations being the Red Fort. To quote the design team, “We wanted to celebrate our heritage and infuse modern simple elements to create a truly unique space,” which is why the Superkicks store is unlike any other.

The store showcases a sneaker wall which has always been an integral part of every Superkicks store and is designed to give every silhouette a special spot. However, they have combined this with a unique concept specifically for Delhi that will be sure to take you back to the good old days – a creative tube that is passed along the attic all the way down to the retail section to pass along sizes and silhouettes.

Sangeet Paryani, Co-Founder of Superkicks commented on this statement and highlighted, “We aim to not only provide an excellent retail experience with the space but also rich, cultural and community-led inclusive experiences. The goal is to balance the two as well as enable them to coexist and flourish to create a unique experience.”

Elaborating further, Nisha Paryani, Co-Founder of Superkicks also added and said, “With the new space, we have so much room to explore and materialize our vision of creating an environment to nurture the budding community.”