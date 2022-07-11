The Good Glamm Group appointed Asad Raza Khan as its Global Commercial officer

The Good Glamm Group has appointed Asad Raza Khan as its Global Commercial Officer. He will be responsible for leading the entire international business for the Good Glamm Group increasing the footprint of the conglomerate globally.

Asad brings with him nearly two decades of FMCG and beauty experience and in his most recent role as the Global Business Leader for Procter & Gamble’s The Art of Shaving (Gillette) with stints in London, Geneva, Dubai and South Asia. In his last role, Asad led and built Art of Shaving’s global business and operations outside of the USA.

Headquartered in Dubai, this division will function as the international distribution and sales platform for the various beauty and personal care brands within the Group. The division targets growing a team of 45-50 employees by April 2023 across senior sales and marketing professionals. Over the next 3 months, brands will launch in international markets with top retailers both online & offline ensuring the right focus and brand impact is given to each permutation geographically.

Asad Raza Khan, Global Commercial Officer, The Good Glamm Group on his appointment said, “I am thrilled to join Good Glamm Group and build the international team from ground zero. The international division gives Good Brands Co. an opportunity for global growth leveraging the group’s content-creator-commerce moat as well as the central infrastructure for strong offline and online growth. We aspire to build our brands across offline channels, e-marketplaces, and DTC via leveraging the growth and digital marketing capabilities of the group already in place.”

Darpan Sanghvi, Group Founder & CEO, The Good Glamm Group added “We are extremely excited to have Asad on board as we set our eyes on our global footprint and provide a robust platform for all our brands to grow internationally. He brings with him an immense wealth of experience in building strong beauty and personal care brands globally combined with strong commercial acumen and consumer centricity. Asad will be instrumental in defining the next phase of Good Glamm Group’s evolution as a global platform.”

Founded by Darpan Sanghvi, Priyanka Gill and Naiyya Saggi, the Good Glamm Group is South Asia’s largest D2C beauty and personal care conglomerate that brings together innovative and fast-growing brands, powered by the Group’s proprietary digital ecosystem of content and creator assets.