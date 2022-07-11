Yogi Adityanath inaugurates Lulu Mall, Lucknow

Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath on 10th July,2022, inaugurated Lulu Mall at a grand opening function held in Lucknow.

The inaugural event was also attended by Satish Mahana, State Assembly Speaker; Keshav Prasad Maurya, Brajesh Pathak, Deputy Chief Ministers; Nanda Gopal Gupta ‘Nandi’, Industrial Development, Export Promotion, NRI & Investment promotion minister; Chief Secretary Durga Shankar Mishra and other officials from Uttar Pradesh Government.

Yusuffali M.A, Chairman and Managing Director, Lulu Group; Ashraff Ali M.A, Executive Director, Lulu Group; Saifee Rupawala, CEO, Lulu Group; Rejith Radhakrishnan, COO, Lulu India; Jayakumar Gangadharan, Regional Director, Lulu Lucknow and other members of the Lulu Group were also present on the occasion.

After the inauguration, the Chief Minister and other ministers were led on a guided tour of the mall and hypermarket by Yusuff Ali who briefed them about the various sections, unique features and amenities.

During the tour, Yogi Adityanath, Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh expressed his “utmost happiness in the way the project has shaped up. It is going to be a truly landmark destination not just for the people of Uttar Pradesh, but also for international travellers.” He appreciated Lulu Group’s efforts in the further development of cities like Prayagraj, Varanasi, Gorakhpur and Kanpur and for encouraging export of UP grown agricultural products to the outside world.”

Yusuffali M.A, Chairman and Managing Director, Lulu Group said, “We are very happy and excited to open our dream project in Lucknow for the people of Uttar Pradesh. Lulu Mall Lucknow with its flag ship Lulu Hypermarket and the largest entertainment zone – Funtura, it will offer a world-class shopping experience to the city of Lucknow. Thanks to the pro-development vision of UP Government, I am very confident about this mall and I am sure this will be a landmark shopping and leisure destination in the state.”

He further added, “Lulu Lucknow will provide more than 15,000 direct and indirect job opportunities and once upcoming projects in Varanasi, Prayagraj, Greater Noida gets completed, more job opportunities will be available to the local people. I thank Chief Minister Yogi Adityanathji and the entire UP Government and officials for their wholehearted support for the successful completion of this mega project”, concluded Yusuffali.

Built at an investment of Rs. 2,000 crores, Lulu Lucknow is located at the heart of the city at Amar Shaheed Path, Golf City. Lulu Mall, Lucknow is equipped with a dedicated multi-level parking facility for over 3000 vehicles.

Spanning across 2.2 million sq. ft., Lulu Lucknow is home to some of the biggest national and international brands in India, including the largest Lulu Hypermarket, Lulu Fashion Store, Lulu Connect, Uniqlo, Decathlon, Starbucks, Nykaa Luxe, Kalyan Jewellers, Costa Coffee, Chili’s, and many more.

Catering to the diverse palate of every visitor, the mall houses 15 fine dining restaurants and cafes, and a massive food court with 25 brand outlets that have a capacity of seating 1600 patrons. Lulu Mall Lucknow also has a dedicated wedding shopping arena with the choicest jewelry, fashion, and premium watch brands.