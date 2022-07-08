The Décor Kart relaunches its rebranded store at Select City Walk, Delhi

The Décor Kart has recently announced the relaunch of its latest store in a premium mall Select City Walk (Saket, Delhi).

The newly opened store is rebranded with a special curation of upmarket products that are not yet launched at any other store or its website, including Tiffany lamps and ceiling lights.

Nihal Kalra, Co-Founder & CEO, The Décor Kart delighted with the store launch, said, “It is our first store that houses Tiffany lamps and ceiling lights, helping the brand foray into a premium and exclusive home décor category. With the newly launched store, we endeavour to reach the customers with aspirations for cutting edge home interior products, all under one roof.”

The newly launched store of The Décor Kart is spread across a 750 sq. ft. area that brings superlative designs to Indian homes. To redefine living with timeless beauty, the store houses a premium collection of Tiffany lamps and ceiling lights that have not been launched on any other platform of the brand.

The newly launched store also houses a unique curation of premium dinnerware, mixed media oil paintings and accent furniture. To meet the burgeoning gifting demand of customers, it has set up a separate gifting section where customers can choose a variety of gifts according to the occasion and price.

Furthermore, The Décor Kart store also features a curation of blue and white porcelain pieces that have been revered for several hundred years. The collection includes ginger jars, temple jars, tea jars, wall-mounted vases, decorative kettles and household accessories.

The Décor Kart brand arose from the common desire to provide homewares that are approachable and yet don’t compromise on design. It is renowned for setting up one of the finest décor stores, marking its 4th store in Delhi/NCR. With this launch, the brand offers an inimitable blend of timelessly elegant aesthetics to style new-age homes.

In the coming months, the brand plans to launch its exclusive collection of Bone China Dinnerware – known for its premium ivory white colour, translucent body and superior strength. The dinnerware is chip-resistant, durable and lightweight for everyday use which will fulfil the fundamental requirement of customers looking for luxury, value and durability.

The Décor Kart has acquired a huge number of customers from India as well as the US and UAE markets. It is looking to explore these markets with only a distribution centre and an online sales channel with further plans to open fully-operational stores.