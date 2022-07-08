Retail Icon Kabir Lumba appointed as new CEO of Landmark Retail

Landmark Group has announced the appointment of Kabir Lumba as the new CEO of Landmark Retail, marking yet another milestone in the iconic retail leader’s illustrious career.

Having been a part of Landmark Group for 18 years, Kabir has led multiple businesses within the Group, across geographies and he is now taking the CEO role for the retail division from Renuka Jagtiani.

The former CEO/Chairwoman Renuka will remain closely involved in the business in her capacity as Chairwoman for the Group. She will be focusing on developing the overall vision, strategy and business development of the Group.

Kabir will be taking on the responsibility for the Group’s retail division across Middle East and South East Asia – leading business growth & innovation with a keen focus on strengthening its digital and omnichannel presence.

Before moving to the UAE, Kabir directed Lifestyle’s rise as one of India’s most powerful department store chains and also its status as one of the country’s finest organisations to work for. His last role in India was as managing director of Lifestyle International, where his tenure had lasted 14 years.

Kabir began his career with Littlewoods, subsequently moving on to a five-year tenure as COO at Proline, followed by a two-year stint as COO, Pantaloons.

Under his tenure at Lifestyle, the retailer won numerous awards and accolades including ‘Most Admired Department Store’ at the IMAGES Retail Awards for four successive years, and recognition as Best Company to Work for in Retail Industry – 2014 by Great Place to Work Institute.

Kabir himself was recognized as the IMAGES Most Admired Retail Professional of the year at the IMAGES Retail Awards 2014.

Under his leadership, Lifestyle International grew beyond a department store retailer and comprised a home products format — Home Centre, and a value fashion chain — Max.

In an exclusive interview in 2019 to IMAGES Group, Kabir counted making Lifestyle and Home Centre highly respected brands in India among customers and associates alike, among his key professional accomplishments.

“Retail as a business is closest to the consumer. It provides a unique opportunity to keenly observe them and gain key insights firsthand,” he said. “Using these insights to continuously enhance the shopping experience for consumers through constant innovation is an extremely satisfying and enjoyable experience.”

In 2019, Kabir was recognised and felicitated as a ‘Retail Icon of India’ by IMAGES Group.