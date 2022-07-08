KZO7 opens its new store at Jalandhar

KAZO brand’s KZ07 launched its new store in Model Town Market, Jalandhar. The store will cater to the diverse and dynamic youth, and aims to extend individuality, beyond one’s comfort zone by experimenting with new ways to embrace cultures.

The brand excels in creating the finest clothing and accessories for men and women that are set to cater indoor comfort in outdoor style. The KZ07 store is spread over an area of 1200 Sq ft with very thoughtful aesthetic décor. KZ07 shoppers are welcomed by neon lights in the window display and are swayed by art-oriented men’s and women’s collections in a modern and authentic way.. Exuding cool and modern vibes, KZ07 has a black, grey, and neon color scheme. Various sizes of gondolas are placed in the store which allow product laydowns, elevating the product presentation, whilst adding luxe to the retail space.

KZ07 launched its new collection, inspired from the streets of New York, catering to the high-end unisex clothing which not only focuses on the hottest streetwear trends but also promotes longevity through the refined quality of the designs. This initiative is taken to encourage the customers to indulge in a consciously sustainable journey while playing with the comfortable and refreshingly versatile selection of clothing as well as accessories for men and women.

The idea behind bringing-in this collection is to support peoples’ idea of comfort over style in the post-covid era. During covid era, people began to spend more in high-quality comfortable apparel, ditching the mainstream notion of fashion. Thus, KZ07 handpicked this collection to prop up the requirements of the youth. The collection features unisex and versatile habiliments as well as accessories adorned with grey, neutrals blended with neon and bright hues to increase the appeal. Keeping in mind the target market vis-à-vis the quality of product, the price range of this collection begins from ₹ 1670 and goes till ₹ 4970.

On the occasion of store launch, Divya Aggarwal, Co-founder, KZ07 said, “We are immensely excited and overwhelmed as we open KZ07 store in Jalandhar, the city of fashion-lovers. This city is the hub of athleisure-lovers and here, fashion means comfort. Everything in the collection is curated for the diverse youth of 2022- Trendy, Versatile, and go-to stylized comfort wear. it’s not a fade-out fashion. The Neon in the collection stands for uniqueness and our silhouettes have a basic yet impactful style. The secret of great style and fashion is to feel good in what you wear and KZ07 provides you that one-stop comfort.”

The style and comfort of kZ07 is now just a click away as the products will be available on its soon-to-be-launched official website. Apart from the store and official website of KZ07, the brand will be available on e-commerce websites like Nykaa, Ajio and Myntra. The brand is planning to expand its presence in the East, West and Central India with a few stores coming up in Punjab region as well in future course.