Orion Mall, Brigade Gateway organizing Korea Fair in association with Korea Trade Investment

Orion Mall Brigade Gateway in association with the Korea Trade Investment Promotion Agency (KOTRA Bengaluru) is organising the Korea Fair in Bengaluru between 6th to 10th July.

The 5-day event aims to promote and acquaint Indians with the colourful facets of Korean culture and cuisine while also promoting lesser-known Korean businesses and their products in India.

Nirupa Shankar, Executive Director, Brigade Group commented on this, and said “We are delighted to be hosting this unique event that promotes cultural and trade ties between two amazing Asian countries. Korea is a wonderful smorgasbord of culture and cuisine, and we are delighted to treat our visitors to this fantastic opportunity and an immersive experience.”

Chang Jae-bok, Ambassador of Korea in India also commented and said, “We are excited to introduce the Korea Fair in Bengaluru for the first time. So far, we have had Korea Fairs in New Delhi and Mumbai. We have seen a huge support for Korean products in India. We look forward to making this an annual affair, where we will be able to introduce more of Korea in terms of food, culture and products and hope to receive the same love for it in future too.”

The Korea Fair was inaugurated by His Excellency, Chang Jae-bok, Korean ambassador to India as Chief guest along with other dignitaries. Visitors to Orion Mall@Brigade Gateway can look forward to an immersive cultural experience with high-energy live performances including a K-Pop flash mob dance, pulsating percussion traditional music performance: Salmunori, and an incredible taekwondo martial arts performance. Visitors can also savour and appreciate a variety of popular Korean dishes that appeal to the Indian palate. Incidentally, Koreans like their food hot and spicy just like Indians do. Also, on display will be a range of top-of-the-line Korean skincare and grooming products.