Nitin Bir appointed as new Vice President, Infiniti Mall

Infiniti Mall has announced the appointment of Nitin Bir as the new Vice President. Bir will be responsible for overseeing the operations of the mall including Retail, Marketing, Leasing, F&B, Sales, HR, Facilities, Administration and Finance to ensure high quality of operating standards.

Efficiently driving revenues and devising strategies to adapt to the dynamic industry, Bir possesses a triumphant career spanning over three decades, with demonstrated experience in superintending operations in the retail and hospitality sector among numerous distinguished organizations in the country. Leading with distinguished qualities of motivating, mentoring & guiding his team, his customer centric approach and goal oriented mindset, Mr. Bir is all set with an aim of taking Infiniti Mall to newer heights.

At Infiniti Mall, Bir will be responsible for utilizing keen analysis, insights & team approach to drive organizational improvements & implementation of best practices. He will be driving revenues and manage growth profitably with a focus on building a strong culture.

Bir was previously associated with Mantri Developers in Bengaluru, leading projects in different domains like mall management, hotel operations, finance, marketing, design and leasing amongst others.

Nitin Bir, Vice President, Infiniti Mall commenting on his appointment, shares, “I am elated to be a part of this industrious team and look forward to working with a group of creative & passionate people, with an objective of transforming Infiniti Mall into one of the finest shopping & entertainment destinations the country has to offer. With a customer driven approach at our core, we aim to revitalize the retail industry.”

Nitin Bir has completed his education with an MBA degree from Institute of Management Technology, Ghaziabad.