Innovist expands portfolio with the launch of SunScoop, a sunscreen only-brand

Innovist, the parent company of D2C hair care brand Bare Anatomy and ceramide-based skincare brand Chemist at Play, has further expanded its portfolio with the launch of SunScoop, a sunscreen-only brand.

Rohit Chawla, Founder and CEO of Innovist speaking on the launch said, “We are excited to announce the launch of our new subsidiary brand SunScoop. Sunscreen is extremely underrated. Especially in a tropical country like ours, most of us are constantly exposed to the sun, which is also one of the reasons for early wrinkles and ageing. We wanted to create a brand specifically focused on protecting your skin from sun damage. That’s how SunScoop was born. Our products are clean, cruelty-free, and efficient. In fact, they are based on science, and our scientists swear by safety. We have already received an incredible response to SunScoop’s range, and we will be expanding it gradually.”

SunScoop sunscreens are free from Benzophenone, Oxybenzone, Homosalate, Alcohol, Sulphates, Parabens, Formaldehyde, and Synthetic Fragrance. Apart from the Innovist website (https://innovist.com/pages/sunscoop-store), the products are available on Nykaa, Amazon, and Purplle.