Godrej Interio boosts its omnichannel retail footprint in Northern India

Godrej & Boyce, the flagship company of the Godrej Group, announced that its business Godrej Interio will focus on North India to grow its omnichannel footprint. The business plans to grow by 35% by FY25 in the Northern region of India.

Godrej Interio has been heavily investing in key digital technologies, automations, processes, and people in order to build the most robust, truly Omni-channel, omnipresent furniture brand in the country. With 20% share of business acquired from the Northern region of the country, The brand plans to strengthenon-ground presence in North India by adding 25 Channel partners in the northern states of Punjab, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Jharkhand.With a targeted focus on increasing its reach and further empowering its channel partners along with a holistic omni-channel initiative, Godrej Interio is planning to double its D2C platform sales run-rate by the end of FY22.The growth planned through offline stores is 20% by F.Y.23.

Subodh Mehta, Senior Vice President (B2C), Godrej Interio, speaking on the importance of northern market, said,“Godrej Interio has a strong presence in Northern India due to its high brand recall and large customer base. In the recent years, this region has attracted leading interior design firms from around the world. We are confident that the region will certainly provide more to our revenue basket in the near future. We plan to onboard 25 Channel partners in the region by the end of FY23 and plan to grow by 35% over the next three years. This will further strengthen our omnichannel presence in the north.”

On an average we generate a business of INR 150 crores from Northern India market as we are present across all furniture segments. Godrej Interio has interior designers who work with customers in helping them visualize the home layout once they purchase furniture and provide design consultancy too. Pan India, we have a growth rate of close to 18% for B2C products and overall, Godrej Interio has a growth rate accruing up to 20%. In the next fiscal we plan to grow over 25% in all product categories.”