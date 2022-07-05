Metro Brands introduces Canadian footwear brand Biion to India

Metro Brands Limited (MBL) has entered into a strategic partnership with the Canada-based footwear company Biion in bringing their versatile collection to the country.

The premium footwear collection combines function and technology to create fashionable shoes for the high-performance lifestyle of the ‘Professional Leisure-ist’.

As part of this launch, Metro Brands will exclusively retail Biion footwear through their top strategic stores of Metro & Mochi and the e-commerce site that cater to this very niche consumer base.

Nissan Joseph, Chief Executive Officer, Metro Brands Limited commented on this and added, “We are delighted to partner with a global brand like Biion. In India, consumers are evolving at a fast pace. They are continuing to increase the aspirations for newness and freshness in global brands. With Biion, we aim to expand our existing product range, offering the best quality footwear to the Indian fashion-conscious consumer.”

Derived from the ancient Greek’ bios’, which means ‘life’, Biion is the expression of being fully alive and was created to empower people to make the most of all they do in life. Anyone can wear these shoes, from professional leisurists, practitioners, and players, to the trailblazers, trendsetters or influencers who live their life to the fullest and enjoy what they do. Biion footwear is gender-neutral and can be as easily paired with a contemporary formal wardrobe as with chic party attire.

Biion creates lightweight, comfortable, and multi-functional EVA shoes. The shoes are airy with little BioVents and have anti-microbial properties making them ideal for professionals who need to be on their feet for long hours. Their HEXTRA-GRIP traction outsoles provide an extremely low-profile performance, offering the ultimate connection to the ground with just the right balance.

Rick Buchanan, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Biion Footwear also commented on this announcement and added, “India has long been a destination we wished to bring the Biion brand and lifestyle to. Our Biion products are perfect for a hot day, a wet day, a fashionable day or a casual day and we are very excited to see our Indian consumers wear Biion shoes across the country. Thanks to our fantastic partnership with Metro Brands and their team, we are finally making this dream come true.”

Biion has taken classic silhouettes and modernized them with 21st-century materials. It is a much sought-after brand among celebs worldwide, having collaborated with big names like Justin Timberlake, Bruno Marks, Samuel L. Jackson, Jennifer Aniston, Shaggy and Sonu Nigam from India to create signature footwear collections. The brand also launched the Batman signature collection for enthusiasts of the animated series.