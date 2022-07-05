boAt announces expansion of the leadership team

Imagine Marketing Limited, under its flagship brand “boAt” announced several new appointments to the leadership team, affirming its focus to building a top-notch team to unleash the next phase of growth. The company has increased its workforce by over 110 employees and is now over 300 boAtheads strong.

The key new appointments includes:

Prejith Narayan, the Chief Business Officer, brings over 12 years of experience after serving industry juggernauts like Amazon, Aditya Birla Group and IBM. During his stint at Amazon, Prejith led multiple key categories like Wireless Audio, Wearables, PCA and Beauty.

Charmie Awasthi, recently appointed as Chief Human Resource Officer brings with her a rich professional experience of over 17 years with media conglomerates like Viacom 18 and Zee Entertainment. During her professional career, she has partnered with & consulted business leaders on People Strategy and Practices to enable organizational growth and development. She specializes in Organization Design, Leadership Development, Change Management, Coaching & Mentoring and Performance Management.

Shyam Vedantam, who has joined the deck as a Chief Product Delivery Officer, comes with over two decades of rich experience as a tech business leader and an entrepreneur. From building products to scaling businesses, he has previously served large enterprises including Harman and GE along with start-ups across US, India, and APAC.

Rakshit Gupta will be responsible for spearheading the CX initiatives as the Head of Customer Experience at boAt. His diverse experience in areas like strategy, product, and operations across Swiggy, The Boston Consulting Group, and Flipkart, is certain to add a tremendous value to all the new customer delight initiatives that the company is set to usher in.

Vibhor Jain, recently appointed as the Head of E-Commerce, brings to the table a span of experiences across e-commerce, electronics, and FMCG sector with industry giants like Tata Cliq, Appario Retail, Patanjali, and TCS where he worked in roles across Corporate Strategy, Business Development & Category Management.

Essaying roles in brand strategy, market research, innovation, P&L management and new product development; Aman Brara has recently joined as the Head of Wearables. Known for scaling up business and brands, he has worked with Reckitt and Godrej Consumer Products Limited in the past and is truly passionate about taking the category to new heights.

Vivek Gambhir, CEO, Imagine Marketing Limited speaking on the new appointments, said, “Over the years, under the inspiring leadership of Aman and Sameer, our co-founders, the company has been successful in rapidly scaling up the business and delivering profitable growth. For our next phase of growth, we are elated to expand our team and welcome dynamic and talented leaders who will help us chart the way and take Imagine Marketing to the next level. As we grow, we will continue to scout for great talent to add across multiple functions.”