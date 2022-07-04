UNIQLO expands its retail footprint in India, launches new store in Lucknow

Global Japanese retailer UNIQLO, announced a new store in Lucknow; its first outside of Delhi NCR as it takes its LifeWear concept of functional and high-quality clothing to the largest city of the Indian State of Uttar Pradesh. The new store will open at Lulu Mall in July 2022.

The store is spread over 9,265 sq. ft., and promises a new shopping experience for customers in this leading regional city. UNIQLO Lulu Mall Lucknow, the brand’s seventh store in India, marks the beginning of a broader planned expansion in this fast-growing market.

Tomohiko Sei, Chief Executive Officer, UNIQLO India commented on this announcement and said, “ This July marks the one-year anniversary of UNIQLO.com in India and we are thrilled to celebrate a new milestone in this timeline with the launch of our new store in a brand new market, Lucknow. We look forward to catering the customers in Lucknow by providing UNIQLO’s highly functional and high quality apparel that we call LifeWear to make everyday living better. This launch also supports our underlying commitment to the ever-evolving Indian market and marks a major step forward for our business expansion in India” said Located on the ground floor of the newly opened Lulu Mall, Lucknow, the store will feature prominent store-front branding through UNIQLO’s distinctive red colour. It will welcome customers with its stunning large open façade giving a view of the entire store and collections.

The store will offer the entire range of Spring/Summer products for men, women, kids and babies, such as the innovative and functional AIRism, DRY-EX, UV protection, as well as products featuring premium fabrics, including linen, supima cotton, rayon and many more.

To celebrate the opening, UNIQLO is offering a series of special promotions such as limited offers on its popular core items like Premium Linen, Supima Cotton, Polo Shirts, Shorts, Color Jeans etc. Early shoppers will also get novelty gift items and special offers on APP downloads.

In addition, the new store will continue UNIQLO India’s Good Neighbourhood Guide endeavor that highlights the hidden gems of local neighborhoods. The initiative showcases local community efforts both at the store and online through UNIQLO’s digital platforms. Upon the opening of the Lucknow store, the company will present the home and personal care brand, ‘Mitti Se,’ which believes in naturally derived, non-toxic, and biodegradable products that are made using sustainable and zero-waste manufacturing processes. Catering to everyday life needs through its innovative products, Mitti Se resonates with the philosophy of LifeWear.