GUESS expanding its retail presence by opening its sixth store at DLF, Saket

GUESS is now expanding its retail presence with the opening of its sixth store in DLF Saket, Delhi. The mall offers more than 50 global brands attracting shoppers from all around. Beautifully curated, the GUESS store will bring to life the young, contemporary and sexy vibe of the brand that it is renowned around the world.

The store opening brings back GUESS to the consumers who love the brand for its iconic range of handbags, accessories and so much more. The store itself has been aesthetically designed blending artisanal designs with a minimalistic touch, providing plenty of space for showcasing the brand’s themed total looks and imagery.

A key category to look out for is a wide range of handbags – from satchels to totes and backpacks to luggage, there is something for everyone at the store. GUESS is also widely recognized for its sustainability efforts and eco-conscious initiatives such as water saving practices during denim wash, responsibly sourced materials and a massive reduction in the use of chemicals.

Manoj Nair of Gaurik Group commented on this announcement and said “We are thrilled to welcome shoppers to our sixth store in the country in DLF Saket, Delhi. Besides its strategic location, the store sales reinforced that customers always appreciate quality and on-trend styles. We are now on our way to launch in other metros across India this year as well. As people’s habits, tastes and needs evolve, we will continue to innovate and find new ways to engage with our customers.”