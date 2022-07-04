Gur Chini launches a new outlet in Punjabi Bagh; plans global expansion

Gur Chini, a premium mithai brand that is revolutionising desi mithai by giving it a modern twist, announces the launch of a new outlet in Punjabi Bagh.

After celebrating massive success in Delhi, the brand also plans to launch 3 new outlets in Mumbai and Chennai, along with one each in Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Kuwait to share the delicious legacy of Indian sweets across borders, for others to embrace that authentic taste but with a difference.

The new outlet in Punjabi Bagh caters multiple variations of regional specialities of organic mithai. The brand currently has its retail outlets at MG Road and Defence Colony, and online presence through its own website, along with Zomato. Besides Gur Chini outlets, the brand has base kitchens in Delhi, Ahmedabad and Mumbai, and plans to expand the base kitchens to Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Pune and Aurangabad.

Gaurav Chauhan, Co-founder and CEO at Gur Chini commenting on the launch of the new Punjabi Bagh outlet, stated, “We started with a desire to reawaken our passion and taste for Indian sweets and, alongside, to bring back the old fervour of festive occasions. Today, we have 3 outlets in Delhi and we are excited to cater to West Delhi with our upcoming Punjabi Bagh outlet. We feel that with an ever-evolving target market, there is a lot more scope to grow in Delhi. However, we also see a market abroad with potential for exponential growth, and we plan to launch 3 new outlets—in Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Kuwait. We want to share the Indian traditional mithai with a modern take with the world, for them to identify and recognise Indian culture through our classic sweetmeats.”

Gur Chini believes not just in selling the finest quality sweets but also in delivering the best experiences through the beautiful designs of its mithai boxes, which are inspired by different festivities, occasions, seasons and emotions, and specially customised for its clients. Along with the upcoming outlets, the brand has also opened a plant dedicated to its namkeen items. Gur Chini Namkeen will be available at more than 5,000 grocery outlets across the country.