Wrangler expands footprint to Mumbai with the launch of new store

Wrangler, announced the launch of its new flagship store at Linking Road in Mumbai. This is the 39th store of Wrangler in India and the first in Mumbai.

With a wide inventory assortment comprising jeans, T-shirts and shirts, the store is spread across 950 sq. ft. in the heart of one of India’s largest shopping districts. On the 75th anniversary of Wrangler globally, a special ‘75 years of Wrangler’ collection is available for customers at the store. Wrangler also offers a curated ‘Traveler Collection’ comprising denims catering to the adventure-ready and thrill-seeking customers. Customers can also purchase black hooded T-shirts, unisex tank tops and T-

shirts in black and white colours as part of the ‘Pride Collection’ launched to support the LGBTQIA+ community.

Speaking on the launch, Nitin Chhabra, Co-founder & CEO, Ace Turtle said, “We are excited to launch the new flagship store of Wrangler in Mumbai. True to its brand ethos, Wrangler appeals to the young and adventurous customers who are looking for freedom to try new things in life. Post pandemic, we have seen strong footfalls at offline retail stores in high street areas. We are committed to expanding the offline retail footprint by adding 100 more stores of Lee & Wrangler in the current fiscal.”

The store design enables customers to immerse themselves in brand experience across fit and style. It has an array of trendy menswear displayed for a seamless shopping experience, providing customers with the best denims, T-shirts and jackets. It offers an extensive wardrobe selection of denims, T-shirts, shirts and jackets. The design resembles a contemporary hangout where denim culture is celebrated and showcased through lifestyle presentations, rich storytelling and interactive touch-

points.

Ace Turtle launched the Licensed Brands vertical in 2021 by acquiring long-term licenses of iconic denim brands Lee & Wrangler for India and select South Asian markets. It has an end-to-end offering comprising design, local sourcing and retailing for international brands in India. Within a short span of time, Ace Turtle has leveraged the strengths of its omnichannel technology platform to transform the businesses of both Lee & Wrangler in India.