ASICS India signs up premier fast bowler Prasidh Krishna

ASICS, a Japanese sports performance brand, has announced cricketer Prasidh Krishna into the ASICS family. He broke a 24-year-old Indian record for most wickets in an ODI debut by picking up 4 wickets against England in March 2021. The fast-pacer bowler is admired by the younger generation across the country for his dedication, and pursuance, resonating with the ASICS brand philosophy of ‘A Sound Mind in a Sound Body.

Known for his speed, fitness, and agility, Prasidh is one of India’s finest bowlers. Earlier this year, he yet again made his presence felt at the international stage by delivering a phenomenal performance in an ODI series against West Indies and was awarded the Man of the Series title.

Rajat Khurana, Managing Director, ASICS India and South Asia commenting on the association, said “We at ASICS India are delighted to announce our association with International Indian Cricketer and the very talented fast bowler Prasidh Krishna. His unparalleled energy and exciting potential mesh well with our mission to showcase the power of sport through the transformation of not just the body but also the mind. Through this collaboration, we endeavor to build a stronger sporting spirit and ambition with young and emerging athletes.”

Delighted about his association with ASICS, Prasidh Krishna said, “I am really excited to be a part of the ASICS family. I admire the brand’s vision, philosophy, and legacy that the brand has built in the sport of cricket. Together, I hope that we can create a meaningful impact in the minds and lives of aspiring athletes.”